Cải lương guru performs in charity show

HCM CITY People’s Artist Minh Vương, a guru of cải lương (reformed opera), will perform in a charity show to help poor people in the southern provinces of Cà Mau and Bạc Liêu this week.

The event, Quê Hương và Những Tấm Lòng (The Country and the Hearts), is organised by the Cà Mau People’s Committee [Administration] in cooperation with Hồ Chí Minh City Television (HTV).

It will feature famous artists in theatre and music, including Vương and singers Cẩm Tiên, Tạ Minh Tâm and Hoa Phượng.

All of the artists will perform for free. They will also donate clothes, food and money.

All proceeds will be sent to help disadvantaged children and poor people living in remote areas of Cà Mau and Bạc Liêu.

The organisers hope to raise VNĐ6 billion (US$250,000) from associations and individuals.

“We will also use charity money to upgrade and build bridges in remote areas of the region," said Hồ Việt Lắm, head of the event’s organising board.

“We hope our art will connect people together to work for charity,” 75-year-old Vương said.

Vương has 60 years working in cải lương, the South’s 100-year-old traditional theatre.

His voice and dance skills are considered a standard for cải lương.

He has performed in the lead role in several hundred plays, TV shows and albums in praise of Vietnamese culture and lifestyle in both traditional and modern styles of cải lương.

In the 1990s, Vương worked with Cần Thơ Television, HCM City Television (HTV) and film studios to produce TV shows, videos and albums featuring cải lương.

Through his productions, Vương and his colleagues found ways to win the hearts of southern people living in remote areas who enjoy theatre via TV or radio.

He has also worked with art schools and traditional theatres to train students.

In 2019, Vương was awarded the title People’s Artist by the Prime Minister in recognition of his great contribution to cải lương.

The show Quê Hương và Những Tấm Lòng will begin at 8pm on Saturday (October 19) at the HTV Theatre in HCM City's District 1. VNS