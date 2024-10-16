Jazzing up the life

Dozens of Vietnamese and foreigners have joined in Theatre Dance Vietnam to learn dancing in the background of Jazz music in a Broadway style. The school was co-founded by An Hoàng Khánh Linh, who learned Theatre Jazz as well as Tap Dance, Ballet, and Street Dance at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York. Look at the art and the young people’s enthusiasm for it!