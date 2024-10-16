Politics & Law
Life & Style

Jazzing up the life

October 16, 2024 - 16:27
Dozens of Vietnamese and foreigners have joined in Theatre Dance Vietnam to learn dancing in the background of Jazz music in a Broadway style. The school was co-founded by An Hoàng Khánh Linh, who learned Theatre Jazz as well as Tap Dance, Ballet, and Street Dance at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York. Look at the art and the young people’s enthusiasm for it!

Life & Style

Dive fearlessly

Nguyễn Ngọc Bích is truly passionate about freediving, a beautiful sport that greatly appeals to young people. Her dedication and resilience have helped her become the first female AIDA instructor from Việt Nam, and the first Vietnamese instructor in the unique Deep Dive Dubai pool. Her journey to become a coach inspires young people to pursue their passions fearlessly.

