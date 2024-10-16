Jazzing up the life

Dozens of Vietnamese and foreigners have joined in Theatre Dance Vietnam to learn dancing in the background of Jazz music in a Broadway style. The school was co-founded by An Hoàng Khánh Linh, who learned Theatre Jazz as well as Tap Dance, Ballet, and Street Dance at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York. Look at the art and the young people’s enthusiasm for it!
The Pakistan Academy of Letters will translate Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) by legendary poet Nguyễn Du and Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Prison Diary) by late President Hồ Chí Minh into Urdu – the national language of Pakistan, and published them for public viewing.
Nguyễn Ngọc Bích is truly passionate about freediving, a beautiful sport that greatly appeals to young people. Her dedication and resilience have helped her become the first female AIDA instructor from Việt Nam, and the first Vietnamese instructor in the unique Deep Dive Dubai pool. Her journey to become a coach inspires young people to pursue their passions fearlessly.
The Vietnam Week 2024 has been held in Washington DC, the US, aiming to honour the country’s rich cultural heritage, enrich Vietnamese-American people's identity and commend the achievements of the Vietnamese-American community.
MTPop, a talented Vietnamese dancer, has clinched the first wildcard spot at the highly anticipated Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final set to take place on November 9 at DOME, NSCI in Mumbai, India.