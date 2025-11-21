PM Chính arrives in South Africa, attending the G20 Summit

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Friday morning (local time), marking the start of their participation in the G20 Summit and a series of bilateral activities in South Africa.

The activities, taking place from November 21–24, are held at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as Chair of the G20 in 2025.

This is the first visit by a Vietnamese Prime Minister to South Africa in 21 years.

At the airport, PM Chính was welcomed by representatives of the South African Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and liaison officials. On the Vietnamese side, Ambassador Hoàng Sỹ Cường, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in South Africa were present.

The 2025 G20 Summit is hosted in Johannesburg, one of South Africa’s and the world’s major metropolitan cities. The summit, held on November 22–23, focuses on the theme 'Unity, Equality, and Sustainable Development'.

Discussions centre on four key areas: strengthening resilience and disaster response; promoting sustainable debt management for low-income countries; mobilising finance for a just energy transition; and leveraging critical minerals for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Leaders of G20 member countries, along with invited guests such as Egypt, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Ireland, Malaysia, Norway, New Zealand, Nigeria, Finland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Việt Nam and the UAE, as well as representatives from 23 international and regional organisations, are expected to attend.

Having participated in six previous G20 meetings, Việt Nam will this year present key policy messages that contribute to global efforts to boost economic growth, reduce risks and strengthen cooperation in strategic sectors such as critical minerals, energy, trade reform, finance and global investment. These areas that are essential amid the current reshaping of global rules and frameworks.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries and international organisations to advance cooperation in strategic areas for Việt Nam, including green transition, digital transformation, innovation, strategic infrastructure development and high-quality human resources. These engagements aim to mobilise international resources in support of Việt Nam’s development goals.

PM Chính will also engage in bilateral activities with South Africa to strengthen the Việt Nam–South Africa partnership, implement high-level agreements and work toward elevating the relationship to a Strategic Partnership. These efforts aim to inject new momentum into bilateral ties, advancing cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples and contributing to peace and development in the region and the world. — VNS