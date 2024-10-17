Book by Caracas urban guerrilla fighter published in Vietnamese

HÀ NỘI — The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House has published the book Escritos de una combatiente de la guerrilla urbana en Caracas (Writings of an urban guerrilla fighter in Caracas) by Nancy Zambrano Rivas to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Campaign (October 9, 1964 - 2024), which marks a significant milestone in the history of relations between Việt Nam and Venezuela.

The campaign was launched by Venezuela’s Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) Command 60 years ago, during which Venezuelan guerillas abducted US Lieutenant Colonel Michael Smolen in Caracas to swap for young Vietnamese patriot Nguyễn Văn Trỗi who had been sentenced to death by the US and the US-backed Sài Gòn regime for his assassination attempt on US Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara.

The book’s author, a former member of the FALN’s “Livia Gouverneur” guerrilla unit, directedly participated in the campaign.

The book features the memories of the author and those playing a core role in the urban armed struggle, vividly portraying the historical and social life of Venezuela in the early 1960s. It describes the struggles of leftist and progressive forces for peace and celebrates the courageous individuals who sacrificed themselves for noble ideals. — VNA/VNS