Life & Style

City of flowers

October 18, 2024 - 17:33
Flower vendors' bicycles and motorbikes lining Hà Nội's streets indicate autumn has arrived in the capital. Join us on a floral adventure!

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Carve out a legacy

Driven by a passion for engraving and a deep appreciation for Vietnamese culture, Trần Ngọc Chiến has crafted many unique and intricate watches, capturing the attention of watch enthusiasts
Life & Style

Book by Caracas urban guerrilla fighter published in Vietnamese

The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House has published the book “Escritos de una combatiente de la guerrilla urbana en Caracas” (Writings of an urban guerrilla fighter in Caracas) by Nancy Zambrano Rivas to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Campaign (October 9, 1964 - 2024), which marks a significant milestone in the history of relations between Việt Nam and Venezuela.

