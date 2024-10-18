City of flowers

HCM City is soliciting private investment for 23 projects in the sports and cultural sectors with a total estimated value of VNĐ23.6 trillion (US$948 million) under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework.
The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House has published the book “Escritos de una combatiente de la guerrilla urbana en Caracas” (Writings of an urban guerrilla fighter in Caracas) by Nancy Zambrano Rivas to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Campaign (October 9, 1964 - 2024), which marks a significant milestone in the history of relations between Việt Nam and Venezuela.
As many as 385 photos featuring standout activities of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front at all levels and their organisations for the 2019-2024 period were showcased at an exhibition that opened in Hà Nội on October 16 to welcome the 10th National Congress of the VFF.
Vietnamese teenage singer Bella Vũ Huyền Diệu has been named in the list of Women of the Future 50 Rising Stars in ESG, a initiative that recognises and celebrates emerging female leaders who are making significant contributions to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sectors.