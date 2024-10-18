Central hub hosts billionaires at Gulfstream conference

ĐÀ NẴNG — A fleet of five Gulfstream jets, carrying 50 high net worth passengers, joined a meeting at the central city’s international airport, helping mark the coastal central hub as a safe and high-end service destination for billionaires.

A source from Đà Nẵng International Terminal Company (AHT) confirmed that the visitors came to the city on the newly designed aircrafts -- G600, G500 and G700 – in a conference for the US luxury airline Gulfstream for clients and partners.

It is the second time Gulfstreams have landed in Việt Nam. They were used to showcase the luxury aviation industry at the Việt Nam, Airshow 2022, in the northern Quảng Ninh Province.

According to AHT, the three-day conference offered the billionaires tours to several destinations in Đà Nẵng including Sun World Bà Nà Hills, the InterContinental Đà Nẵng Sun Peninsula Resort, the Bà Nà Hills Golf club and Hội An ancient town.

Last year, Gulfstream and Sun Air, a premium carrier of Việt Nam’s Sun Group, signed a partnership agreement for an authorised International Sales Representative, mapping a milestone for the luxury aviation industry development in Việt Nam.

Sun Air was given the Certificate of Aircraft Operator (AOC) to run domestic and foreign flights by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam by operating Gulfstream G650ER aircraft.

Đà Nẵng and Hội An have emerged as a favoured destination for the world's richest men, recently welcoming American billionaire Bill Gates and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer in early 2024.

According to the city’s tourism department, the keywords ‘Bill Gates’, ‘Danang, city in Vietnam’, and ‘Danang’ surged on Google Trends after the Microsoft founder’s visit.

The British billionaire Joseph C. Lewis, also paid a visit to the tourism hub and had a meeting with the city’s leadership on board Aviva during the stop.

In 2012 the InterContinental Đà Nẵng Sun Peninsula Resort hosted a three-day vacation for billionaire financier George Soros.

In 2013, the resort was a rendezvous of the closed-door international meeting – Creative Connections – of international businesspeople, including former English Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The city was also home port for the Việt Nam team taking part in the world-famous Clipper Round the World Yacht Race in 2015.

Đà Nẵng, which successfully hosted major events of the APEC Việt Nam 2017 - has been named among the Top 10 Holiday Destinations in Asia by Smart Travel Asia – an online tourism magazine - while the city has also been honoured at the World Travel Awards. — VNS