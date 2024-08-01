Lonely Planet praises southern Phú Quốc

On July 19, Lonely Planet - the global 'Backpacker's Bible' - published an article suggesting activities on the southern island of Phú Quốc. The author, editor James Phạm, took a vacation there with experiences that exceeded his expectations.

“Việt Nam’s largest island has really taken off as a premier beach destination in the last decade or so, thanks to its 150km of coastline, visa waiver for all nationalities and a plethora of tourist attractions,” James wrote.

“Surreal” resort experiences

One of the most impressive experiences for the Lonely Planet editor was staying at hotels and resorts in Sunset Town and Bãi Kem. His first stop was La Festa Phu Quoc - the first resort in Southeast Asia in the Curio Collection by Hilton. Taking a page straight from the Med, La Festa Phu Quoc, with its soaring clock tower, arched ceilings and sparkling infinity pool overlooking the ocean below, completely captivated James.

“The property was nothing short of surreal,” James said of the resort. La Festa Phu Quoc’s prime location in the heart of Sunset Town allows guests easy access to surrounding entertainment options, including the world’s longest three-rope cable car to Hòn Thơm or the harbour where boats depart for island-hopping tours.

Switching from one surreal experience to another, the Lonely Planet editor chose JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort at Bãi Kem as his next stay.

“It’s nirvana for design aficionados (and the Insta-crowd), a visual feast literally everywhere you look,” the author wrote.

He praised the resort as a “visual feast,” designed by acclaimed architect Bill Bensley with a fictional 19th-century French university theme, where each building showcases a different beauty based on various academic departments.

Moreover, the resort's best feature is its location on Bãi Kem - a beach many tourists consider the most beautiful in Phú Quốc.

“...Equally stunning is its location, tucked on the very end of Kem Beach (Bãi Kem), widely considered the island’s most beautiful, with powdery fine sand, swaying palms and crystalline water,” James said.

Taking cable car - the favourite experience

Taking the world’s longest non-stop three-rope cable car to Hòn Thơm was the Lonely Planet editor’s favourite experience during his Phú Quốc vacation.

“The nearly 8km trip offers spectacular views, passing over fleets of fishing boats, forested islands and a beautiful expanse of electric blue water,” James wrote.

After 20 minutes, visitors arrive at Sun World Hon Thom, a theme park featuring unique experiences, including 20 water slides at Aquatopia Water Park or "Mộc xà thịnh nộ" (the anger of the wooden snake) at Exotica Village - the first wooden roller coaster in Việt Nam, which James described as a “heart-pounding” experience.

He suggested visitors try “sea walking” to see the colourful coral and schools of fish in the UNESCO-listed biosphere reserve.

The price for a round-trip cable car ride with a buffet lunch is VNĐ900,000 for adults and VNĐ650,000 for children, which Lonely Planet deemed “super affordable.” This was the third time the guide emphasised the reasonable cost of this experience, following two articles in October 2023 and early July 2024.

Unexpected experiences

Southern Phú Quốc surprised James Phạm with more options for night entertainment than he expected.

“In the past, going out (at night) meant an expensive taxi ride to the main town,” he recalled. Now, at Sunset Town, visitors can enjoy Vietnamese puppet shows at À Ơi - the first puppet theatre by the sea in Việt Nam, along with other fascinating art shows.

“Kiss of the Sea” - a multimedia performance - floored the editor.

“A wonderfully bizarre multisensory spectacle that’s a mix of dazzling pyrotechnics, Cirque du Soleil-style acrobatics, and sound and lights projected against curtains of falling water in a futuristic venue right over the sea,” is how he described this one-of-a-kind experience.

The spectacular fireworks display after the show (also viewable from Sunset Town) and the lively Vui Phết night market with engaging street art performances and budget-friendly food were also experiences James Phạm found surprising and highly rated.

Another aspect that captivated the Lonely Planet editor when dining at Pink Pearl restaurant in JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort was fine dining. He called the dinner with Japanese wagyu beef and French scallops “one of the best meals I’ve ever enjoyed.”

Everything seemed to taste better when served in the “everything-pink” and “mad-genius” setting. “...Think a shell-encrusted flamingo, an odd-looking penguin, a stuffed peacock and a larger-than-life white owl - things that definitely shouldn’t work together but somehow do,” he described.

Ending the trip, the Lonely Planet editor left many tips for visitors planning to explore Phú Quốc. He suggested splitting the time to experience the vibrant, locally-coloured Dương Đông area and to immerse in postcard-pretty beaches in the south of the island, including Bãi Kem and Bãi Sao.

For a more wallet-friendly trip, visitors can consider mini-hotels and boutique hotels in Sunset Town or look for deals that bundle accommodations together with activities, including the Kiss of the Sea show and a day out on Hòn Thơm Island.