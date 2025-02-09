Kiên Giang welcomes over 897,000 tourists in January

KIÊN GIANG — The Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang welcomed over 897,160 visitors, including 126,175 foreigners, in January, achieving 8.4 per cent of the annual target, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Tourism revenue for the month totalled more than VNĐ2.9 trillion (approximately US$123 million), reaching 10.4 per cent of the yearly goal.

Phú Quốc Island, dubbed the Pearl Island, alone received over 611,770 visitors, including 124,854 international travelers, generating VNĐ2.5 trillion (about $100 million) in revenue.

The island city has been selected to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027. To prepare for this event, the province is investing in upgrading infrastructure, hotels, resorts, entertainment venues, transportation systems, airports, and ports. These enhancements will not only support the success of APEC 2027 but also provide long-term benefits for the island’s tourism industry.

Additionally, Kiên Giang is intensifying its tourism promotion efforts, strengthening collaboration with HCM City and other Mekong Delta provinces, and expanding international partnerships to attract more global visitors.

Kiên Giang has just been recognised by Booking.com as one of the 10 most welcoming regions on the Earth in the 2025 Traveller Review Awards in 2025. — VNS