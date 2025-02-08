Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Culture costume

February 08, 2025 - 16:25
The traditional costume of Hà Nhì People in the northern province of Điện Biên contains a huge stock of folk culture. It symbolises the relationship between people and nature and the meticulousness of Hà Nhì women.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Chợ Lớn to celebrate lantern festival

Around 1,100 people in traditional costumes will participate in a parade across the streets of Chợ Lớn (Big Market) area in HCM City’s District 5 to celebrate the Tết Nguyên Tiêu (Lantern Festival).
Life & Style

Festivals embrace the community spirit

Hundreds of festivals will take place this spring all over Việt Nam. People enjoy the atmosphere, beautiful landscapes, and traditional values at these events. Let’s explore some of the events with the Việt Nam News team!
Life & Style

Glass artwork

Nguyễn Đình Thăng is a guitarist with a newfound passion for art. He has been creating stunning pieces using the delicate technique of glass hammering for the past six months. Driven by his dream to share his work with the world, he hopes to open a gallery to showcase his unique creations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom