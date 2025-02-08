Culture costume

The traditional costume of Hà Nhì People in the northern province of Điện Biên contains a huge stock of folk culture. It symbolises the relationship between people and nature and the meticulousness of Hà Nhì women.
Hundreds of festivals will take place this spring all over Việt Nam. People enjoy the atmosphere, beautiful landscapes, and traditional values at these events. Let’s explore some of the events with the Việt Nam News team!
Nguyễn Đình Thăng is a guitarist with a newfound passion for art. He has been creating stunning pieces using the delicate technique of glass hammering for the past six months. Driven by his dream to share his work with the world, he hopes to open a gallery to showcase his unique creations.
We live in a fast-changing nation where the government has to act like the snake, making transformative and strategic decisions to navigate the challenges of a country growing at such an impressive pace in an ever-changing world.