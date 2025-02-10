Jisoo from BLACKPINK to hold fan meeting in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI Pop star Jisoo of the South Korean band BLACKPINK has said that Hà Nội will be a stop on her Asia fan meeting tour, her first as a solo artist.

Her Asia fan meeting tour, named Lights Love Action, will make stops in seven cities: Hong Kong, Macau, Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Manila, and Hà Nội.

The singer has not yet revealed specific dates or times for the events, only saying that tickets will be sold through an app bearing her name.

In addition to the fan meeting tour, Jisoo is preparing for a musical comeback with her debut mini-album Amortage. The album has four tracks: earthquake, Your Love, TEARS, and Hugs&Kisses. For all of the songs, she is credited with writing lyrics as well as production.

In 2023, Jisoo and the other BLACKPINK members held two concerts at Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội, attracting over 60,000 audience members and earning more than US$13 million. The concert was the largest K-pop music concert ever held in Việt Nam.

Jisoo, 30, joined YG Entertainment in 2011 and debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 after five years as a trainee.

She and the other band members have dominated music charts with hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love and Shut Down. Jisoo also has a standout solo track, Flower.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl supergroup managed by YG Entertainment. They made their debut with the smash-hit single Square One.

They're currently one of the top names in the K-Pop wave, taking the world by storm with their catchy blend of electronic and Korean pop. Many now consider BLACKPINK as the biggest girl group in the world. VNS