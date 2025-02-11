Việt Nam remains top destination for RoK families with young children

SEOUL – Việt Nam continues to be the top travel destination for the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s families with children under 10 for the second consecutive year, according to Hana Tour – the East Asian nation’s largest travel agency.

Based on booking trends in January and the demand for international travel during the winter holiday, Việt Nam accounted for 26.6 per cent of all overseas family bookings, leading the list of preferred destinations. Japan followed with 18.6 per cent, trailed by the Philippines (13.7per cent), Guam (8.5 per cent), and China (6.4 per cent).

Last year, Việt Nam also ranked first with 24.4 per cent, ahead of Japan’s 18.8 per cent.

The analysis highlights the Southeast Asian country’s year-round warm climate as a key factor in its popularity, particularly for winter travel. Its wide range of water activities, amusement parks, and other offerings also make it a family-friendly destination.

Hana Tour Company is currently offering special promotions for those traveling with children, featuring attractive deals on Vietnam’s popular destinations such as Phú Quốc and Nha Trang.

A representative from the company noted that the nation’s growing appeal among families stems from its combination of luxury resorts and engaging theme parks. - VNA/VNS