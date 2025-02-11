China grants visa-free entry to ASEAN tour groups visiting a heritage-rich destination

HÀ NỘI — The National Immigration Administration of China (NIA) announced that China will introduce a visa-free policy for tour groups from ASEAN countries visiting Xishuangbanna, a popular tourist destination in the southwestern Yunnan Province.

Tourist groups from the 10 ASEAN countries holding ordinary passports and organised by Chinese travel agencies can enter via Xishuangbanna Gasa International Airport, Mohan Railway Port, and Mohan Land Port without a visa, for stays of up to six days.

The policy went into effect on February 10.

According to the NIA, the move aims to boost tourism in southwest China, expand openness, promote people-to-people exchanges, and strengthen the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership.

China also plans to further ease its visa policies to attract more foreign travellers and entrepreneurs, pushing the development of its domestic tourism market.

Xishuangbanna, located at the southernmost tip of Yunnan province, borders Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam, making it one of China's gateways to Southeast Asia.

Located in the southern tropics of China and covered with dense rainforest, Xishuangbanna is the hometown of the Dai people and 24 other ethnic groups, attracting tourists with its natural beauty and rich culture.

In 2024, Xishuangbanna attracted over 70 million tourists from China and abroad, marking a 13.44 per cent increase. — VNS