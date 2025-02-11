Trần kings honoured for prosperity, peace brought to the nation

THÁI BÌNH — A colourful festival to pay tribute to the Trần Kings and the prosperity they brought to the region, has opened in the northern province of Thái Bình, with plenty of exciting cultural and sports activities.

The Trần Temple Festival 2025 is being held at the Special National Heritage Site of the Tomb and Temple of the Trần Kings in Tiến Đức Commune, Hưng Hà District in Thái Bình Province until February 14.

This year’s event includes the more traditional offerings of incense and prayers, along with a water procession, a khai ấn (royal-seal bestowing) ceremony, as well as offering entertainment to visitors based on long established folk practices.

It opened with the artistic programme featuring Thái Bình as "Land of the Holy Mother, Land of Saints, and Sacred Mark of Buddhism", which was meticulously and creatively produced, providing visitors with many memorable experiences.

Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, chairman of the Thái Bình Provincial People's Committee [administration], said that the festival had an important role in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the Trần dynasty. He also emphasised its contribution to boosting spiritual tourism and creating momentum for socio-economic development.

2025 marks the 800th anniversary of the establishment of the Trần dynasty (1226-1400), further enhancing the significance of this year's events.

The festival is not only an opportunity to honour national traditions, but also contributes to promoting Thái Bình's tourism. It aims to help transform Hưng Hà District into a growth centre in the northwest of the province, connecting with the economic triangle of Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh, Hùng said.

One of the most important activities of the festival is the royal-seal bestowing ceremony. Traditionally, royal-seal prints are distributed to the public with the hope of bringing good fortune and prosperity in the Lunar New Year.

There was also a varied list of folk activities taking place, such as fish dish and rice cooking competitions, setting off firecrackers, areca nut offerings, tug-of-war, human chess and singing performances.

The Trần Temple Festival in Thái Bình is held annually to honour the contributions of the Trần Kings—a dynasty renowned for its prosperity in Vietnamese history. It is marked by brilliant military leaders, particularly General Trần Quốc Tuấn, the national hero who played a significant role in the resistance against the Yuan-Mongol invasions in the 13th century, showcasing both military and literary excellence.

The festival was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2014. The historical site of the tomb and temple dedicated to the Trần Kings in Tiến Đức Commune in Hưng Hà District has been designated as a special national heritage. VNS