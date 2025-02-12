Phú Quốc to open international passenger port to welcome cruise ships

KIÊN GIANG An international cruise ship carrying about 2,000 foreign tourists is expected to dock at Phú Quốc International Passenger Port on February 14.

The People's Committee of Phú Quốc City [municipal administration] has announced that local authorities are rushing to finalise all necessary procedures and conditions to meet international standards for welcoming the cruise ship.

"We are currently coordinating with relevant units to ensure the best reception for the cruise ship and its international passengers. We are also ensuring environmental protection, transport arrangements, and security measures. In a few days, we will complete preparations and officially announce the reception plan," said Trần Minh Khoa, chairman of the People's Committee of Phú Quốc City.

Phú Quốc International Passenger Port is being constructed in Dương Đông Ward in Phú Quốc City with a total area of 180 hectares, including 2.8 hectares on land.

The project has an investment of over VNĐ1.64 trillion (US$69 million) and is scheduled for completion after ten years of work (2015-2025).

The port infrastructure includes an 850-metre-long breakwater and a pier capable of accommodating passenger ships with a gross tonnage of up to 225,000 GT.

The rear dock area can also receive smaller vessels, such as container ships and cargo ships.

Once operational, the port will enable five-star cruise ships carrying 3,000-4,000 tourists to easily dock and visit Phú Quốc.

Beyond enhancing the island’s infrastructure, the port is expected to serve as a crucial driver for investment attraction and international tourism, contributing to Phú Quốc’s development as a premier tourism and high-end service hub. VNS