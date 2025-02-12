Vietnamese tourism promoted at Milan int'l travel fair

ROME — For the first time, Việt Nam has participated in the International Tourism Exchange (BIT) Milan – Italy’s largest and most prestigious travel fair, seeking to advertise its image and tourism products while fostering tourism cooperation with the European nation.

The highlight of the two Vietnamese booths, organised by the Việt Nam Cultural and Tourism Association in Europe in collaboration with nine businesses and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, was an event showcasing the country's tourism, culture, and cuisine.

The activity welcomed the participation of businesses, distinguished guests and, notably, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Dương Hải Hưng and President of the Italian Government Tourist Board (ENIT) Alessandra Priante.

Speaking at the event, which ran from February 9 to 11, Hưng highly valued the participation of Vietnam Airlines and Vietnamese travel agencies in this fair for the first time, which also aimed to connect with Italian partners in preparation for the launch of a direct air route in July.

The ambassador expressed confidence that direct flights will significantly boost tourism between the two countries, and reinforce Việt Nam’s position as Italy’s top trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He pledged continued support for Vietnam Airlines and tourism businesses.

He also highlighted Italy as a key tourism market for Việt Nam in Europe, noting that Việt Nam's 45-day visa exemption for Italian tourists has made the Southeast Asian country an increasingly attractive destination for Italian travellers.

Meanwhile, Priante expressed excitement about Vietnam Airlines opening a direct air route to Italy, describing it as a significant event for not only Việt Nam but also Italy as it will attract more Vietnamese tourists to Italy.

The official highlighted the many similarities between the two countries and stated that the direct air route will generate new opportunities and bring the peoples of both nations closer together. She also pledged to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy to promote tourism and facilitate travel between the two sides.

During the fair, the Vietnamese booths updated Italian travel professionals on new policies designed to attract more European tourists, such as simplified visa procedures with a 45-day visa exemption, and special promotional programmes for tour bookings, aiming to encourage more Italian travellers to visit Việt Nam.

Vietnamese travel businesses also introduced sustainable and eco-friendly tourism products, cultural experience tours in Vietnamese villages, heritage tours to destinations like Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park and Ba Bể Lake, and community-based tourism in ethnic minority areas like Sa Pa and Hà Giang—trending destinations among international travellers.

In addition to enjoying lion dances and traditional performances by artists dressed in áo tứ thân (four-panel traditional dress), visitors had the opportunity to savor traditional Vietnamese cuisine. Authentic dishes such as phở (noodle soup), bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake), giò (Vietnamese sausage) and Vietnamese coffee were also served, offering guests a taste of the country’s rich culinary culture - an essential element of its tourism appeal.

Held annualy since 1980, BIT Milan brings together travel agencies and tourism businesses to connect with Italy’s tourism supply chain and international destinations. This year’s fair featured approximately 1,100 exhibitors and 40,000 visitors. — VNA/VNS