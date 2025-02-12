Việt Nam emerges as global hotspot for cruise tourism

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam welcomed 45,000 international cruise passengers in January, marking a robust comeback for the sector.

Experts see vast opportunities for the country to establish itself as a leading global cruise hub.

Cruise tourism on an upward trajectory with a 3,260km coastline, over 4,000 islands and bays, and deep-water ports, Việt Nam is rapidly positioning itself as a premier stop for international cruise lines.

Strategically located along bustling maritime routes linking top cruise markets like China, the Republic of Korea and Japan, the country is experiencing dynamic growth in cruise tourism.

In January alone, Việt Nam recorded nearly 2.1 million international arrivals, including 44,900 cruise passengers. Saigontourist Deputy General Director Đoàn Thị Thanh Trà noted that the company received five international cruise ships in early January, serving 19,800 passengers from January 4-31, including the peak Lunar New Year period.

The domestic cruise market is also gaining momentum, with Saigontourist operating two-way itineraries on the Anthem of the Seas, offering Vietnamese travellers a luxurious voyage to Singapore, Penang (Malaysia), and Phuket (Thailand). Demand surged during the Lunar New Year, with all sailings fully booked.

On February 6, Saigon Newport welcomed the Norwegian Spirit to Cam Ranh International Port, bringing 2,000 visitors to explore Khánh Hòa. In 2024, Khánh Hòa received 28 cruise ship arrivals with over 57,800 passengers.

Cruise tourism remains a lucrative and rapidly growing segment. The inclusion of Việt Nam in the itineraries of major cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises not only diversifies the country’s visitor base but also attracts high-spending travelers, further propelling the tourism industry.

According to Dr. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research, Việt Nam’s prime location along major maritime routes offers a significant advantage in attracting affluent international cruise travelers.

The country’s Tourism Development Strategy 2020–2030 prioritises marine and island tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

However, unlocking this “goldmine” comes with challenges, including infrastructure gaps, workforce shortages, and limited promotional efforts. Việt Nam’s port facilities lack dedicated berths for large cruise ships, and lengthy customs and quarantine procedures often limit passenger experiences to short shore excursions, reducing economic benefits, Tuấn noted.

Experts emphasise the need for a comprehensive development strategy, including the expansion of specialised cruise ports to boost capacity and enhance logistics services. Streamlining immigration procedures, curating immersive cultural and culinary experiences, and offering premium entertainment options are essential to extending passenger stays and maximizing tourism revenue.

Strengthening Việt Nam’s global presence on international tourism platforms and cruise networks will be key to solidifying its reputation as a world-class cruise destination. — VNA/VNS