New book promotes winter-spring tourism in Quảng Bình

A group of authors has collaborated with the Quảng Bình Tourism Club on a new project to promote winter-spring tourism in the central province, with the publication of a book entitled Lookbook Quảng Bình Đông Xuân (Lookbook Quảng Bình Winter Spring).

Trịnh Thị Phương Mai, a representative of the authors, spoke to Việt Nam News about the book.

Why did you choose Quảng Bình Province?

Many people only know about Quảng Bình's caves, or that it is a central province that often suffers from natural disasters. People only visit the province in summer. But in fact, there is another Quảng Bình. It is a very beautiful destination in harmony with Mother Nature, a land rich in culture, history and cuisine. The transition to spring is a time of new beginnings and fertility. When winter turns to spring, the weather changes, and the natural world reawakens. The temperature rises and it gets warmer.

In that way, the book becomes a starting point for new ideas in developing creative tourism, turning Quảng Bình into a unique and attractive four-season destination.

Hopefully, the book can be a suggestion for other localities in our S-shaped country to find a way to identify themselves in a creative, unique and attractive way on the tourism map, not only in Việt Nam but also in the region and the world.

Plus, the book provides photos and information focusing on winter-spring tourism for domestic and foreign tourists. We hope the book will inspire tourism companies and tourism spots in the province to cooperate on products during the winter-spring seasons.

Could you introduce the book's authors?

We worked with the Quảng Bình Tourism Club and guest photographers. Creating the book, from the first idea to the final steps, was a journey that I could not have imagined would be so challenging. My team, which includes many young people, all got the chance to try our best, and we grew up a lot after completing the book.

They are photographers, content creators, designers and others who are good at their crafts. These young people share the same ambition to express their ideas and contribute something to the community. They really needed a good idea, brave leadership and a suitable opportunity to express themselves. All of that came together in this project.

I want to say more about the book itself. It is light, so you can put it in a bag and bring it anywhere. It is a unique way to explore and honour the pristine beauty of this land through the lens of the young photographers.

Each photo captures the features of the local people combined with food photography of rustic dishes. Local cuisine and beautiful natural landscapes help make lovely photos.

How do you feel after completing the book?

The book inspires me a lot. The value it brings to the community is the main goal of our team. The book has been well received, and I've been really moved by its reception.

In the past, if you searched "winter spring" on Google, all the results were about farm crops or gardening. But now, the book is listed in the top three positions on Google's search results page, with information about the beautiful scenery of Quảng Bình in winter and spring.

The provincial tourism authority plans to promote a four-season tourism development campaign.

Images of the Bảo Ninh coastal road from the book posted on CafeF have reached a high number of views and 14,000 shares after just one day. The book is also listed among the monthly best sellers at Alpha Books' Read Station. Hotels, bookstores, libraries and schools have asked to buy the book for displays and teaching.

A war veteran has bought five of the books to give his companions in arms, out of his pride for the land in which they used to fight. Some overseas Vietnamese have also expressed a desire to order a large number of the book, to popularise the beauty of the country. They've also initiated ideas for investing in land in Quảng Bình.

What do you most hope to see come from this book?

We want readers to experience emotions when they read the book. It is touching because it helps the readers gain a peaceful feeling from nature and explore the value of the culture, festivals and unique customs of Quảng Bình.

The readers will get to know about local lifestyles and understand the way Quảng Bình residents live in harmony with nature.

The book's authors hope to touch readers' hearts through the lovely and rustic photos, creating new and deep emotions about the beauty of the central province and the country. - VNS