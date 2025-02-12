Vietnam Airlines takes off to world’s largest airport in China

HÀ NỘI — National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch a direct flight service from HCM City to Beijing, China, via Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), the world’s largest airport, on March 30.

The new route will operate five weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, using Airbus A321 aircraft.

The airline will also increase the frequency of its Hanoi – Beijing route via Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) to seven flights per week.

The launch of the new route and increased flight frequency to Beijing will provide passengers with more travel options, especially for those flying from southern Vietnam to the Chinese capital without the need for layovers.

Beyond facilitating tourism and trade, the new route will also support bilateral cooperation, further reinforces Vietnam Airlines’ role in connecting Vietnam with key markets in China and across Asia, according to a Vietnam Airlines representative.

PKX is one of the world’s most advanced aviation works, designed to ease congestion at PEK and serve as a key transit hub for the region. With a highly efficient transportation network, passengers can reach downtown Beijing in just 40–50 minutes, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

With this new route, Vietnam Airlines will operate a total of six routes connecting Vietnam and China, including Hanoi – Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City – Beijing Daxing, Hanoi – Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City – Shanghai, Hanoi – Guangzhou, and Ho Chi Minh City – Guangzhou. The total number of weekly flights between the two countries will reach 40, catering to the growing travel demand.

To celebrate the launch, Vietnam Airlines is offering a special round-trip fare from Ho Chi Minh City to PKX, starting at just VNĐ7,499,000 (US$299.96), inclusive of taxes and fees. This limited-time offer is available for bookings made until October 24, with flights departing between March 30 and October 24. — VNS