Market mixed as liquidity continues to decline

HÀ NỘI — The stock market saw a slight decline on Wednesday as liquidity continued to weaken, while foreign investors extended their net-selling streak to eight consecutive sessions.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index dropped 1.54 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 1,266.91 points.

Despite the decline, market breadth remained positive, with 155 gainers, 138 decliners, and 68 unchanged. Liquidity fell further to VNĐ11.3 trillion (approximately US$442 million), marking a 20.4 per cent decrease compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation, fell 2.27 points, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at 1,335.68 points. Within the VN30 basket, 14 stocks declined, 11 advanced, and five remained unchanged.

The market’s decline was largely driven by losses in blue-chip technology and banking stocks. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) saw the sharpest drop, slipping 1.1 per cent and erasing 0.73 points from the VN-Index. Hòa Phát Group Joint Stock Company (HPG) also fell, losing 0.96 per cent, while the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) declined 0.44 per cent.

Despite the overall downtrend, gains in select large-cap stocks helped cushion the market’s losses. Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH) climbed 3.23 per cent, adding 0.3 points to the VN-Index. Viet Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (VNM) rose 0.99 per cent, while Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) gained 0.95 per cent and Vinhomes JSC (VHM) advanced 0.66 per cent.

Market analysts at Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS) noted that the VN-Index remains in a short-term uptrend, holding above its 1,260-point support level, which corresponds to the 200-day moving average. The market has shown resilience despite volatility triggered by concerns over U.S. tariff policies.

Analysts pointed out that capital flows are still actively rotating among different sectors. In the medium term, the VN-Index continues to accumulate within the 1,200–1,300-point range, a trend that has persisted since 2024. Investors should wait for a decisive breakout before making strategic adjustments to their portfolios.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged up 0.2 per cent to 229.32 points. Trading value on the northern exchange reached VNĐ698 billion, with more than 46 million shares changing hands.

Foreign investors extended their selling spree for the eighth consecutive session, offloading shares worth VNĐ409 billion on HoSE and over VNĐ9 billion on HNX. — VNS