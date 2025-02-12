Politics & Law
Home Economy

Bắc Giang to develop two new industrial parks

February 12, 2025 - 19:44
Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved the investment policy for Mỹ Thái and Đồng Phúc Industrial Park projects in Bắc Giang. 
An industrial park in Bắc Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has signed a decision approving the investment policy for the construction and business operation of infrastructure at Mỹ Thái Industrial Park in northern province of Bắc Giang.

The project will be implemented in Mỹ Thái Commune, Vôi Town and Dương Đức Commune, Lạng Giang District. 

The investor for the project is the Việt Úc Steel Joint Stock Company. 

It will develop and operate the industrial park infrastructure, covering a total area of 159.97 hectares with an investment capital of nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$70,3 million), of which, the investor’s contributed capital is VNĐ300 billion.

The project has an operational term of 50 years from the date of land allocation, lease or land-use conversion approval.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also signed a decision approving the investment policy for the Đồng Phúc Industrial Park project in northern Bắc Giang Province.

This project will be carried out in Đồng Phúc and Tư Mại communes, Yên Dũng District, with Đồng Phúc Industrial Park Infrastructure Development Joint Stock Company as the investor.

The project covers an area of 354.63 hectares, with a total investment of around VNĐ3.73 trillion, including an investor-contributed capital of about VNĐ559.7 billion. 

Similar to the Mỹ Thái project, it has an operational term of 50 years from the date of land allocation, lease or land-use conversion approval.

Hà has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment with appraising the investment policy and overseeing the state management of the projected industrial park following relevant laws and regulations.

Other relevant ministries and government agencies will be responsible for appraising the investment policy based on their specific functions and duties. — VNS

 

