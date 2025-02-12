PM receives Samsung Vietnam leaders

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính host a reception for General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho and his successor Na Ki Hong in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

During the reception, PM Chính thanked Choi for his contributions to the development of Samsung Vietnam and the relationship between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). He called on Na to continue effectively implementing Samsung's investment strategies and plans in Việt Nam.

For their part, Choi and Na affirmed that Samsung is currently the largest foreign direct investor in Việt Nam, with a total registered investment capital of US$23.2 billion. In 2024, its revenue and export value reached $62.5 billion and $54.4 billion, respectively.

Since 2014, the group has increased the number of Vietnamese suppliers to 306 companies. Additionally, Samsung Vietnam has carried out numerous projects to support hundreds of Vietnamese supporting industry enterprises in business improvements, smart factory development, and training consultants and mold experts.

They thanked the Vietnamese Government, particularly the PM, for paying attention to and facilitating Samsung's investment, production and business in Việt Nam.

In addition to traditional investment areas, Samsung will expand investment in new fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor industry, and actively participate in Việt Nam's digital transformation process, they said.

They urged the PM and relevant ministries and sectors to continue supporting the group's business and investment activities in Việt Nam.

Hailing the efforts, determination, and business results of the Samsung Group as well as the effective support of General Director Choi during his two terms in Việt Nam, PM Chính said he hopes Choi, in any positions, will continue to make contributions to the development of Samsung Vietnam and Việt Nam's growth, and foster the Việt Nam-RoK relations.

The PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue to accompany and create favourable conditions for the group to operate sustainably and successfully in Việt Nam on the basis of the growing comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He asked Samsung to support Việt Nam in enhancing local enterprises' capacity so they can participate more effectively in the group's global production and supply chains, while boosting cooperation to make Việt Nam's digital technology companies be partners in Samsung's ecosystem.

He urged Samsung to closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to effectively implement training centres established at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Việt Nam, increase investments and expand research and development (R&D) centres, support startup and innovation activities in Việt Nam, maintain its leading position as a strategic investor, and promote the development of supporting industries, semiconductors, science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam continues to improve its investment environment and push for three strategic breakthroughs, aiming for an 8 per cent growth rate in 2025 and double-digit growth in the near future, he said, expressing his hope for Samsung's corresponding growth, entering a new era alongside Việt Nam. — VNS