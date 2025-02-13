Restructuring political system awaited by public: Party leader

HÀ NỘI — The policy to streamline the political system’s organisational apparatus has received broad support from the public, agencies, and the National Assembly, and its rapid and effective implementation has shown that it is indeed the right course of action, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has stated.

Speaking at a group discussion on the draft Law on the Government Organisation (revised), the draft Law on the Organisation of Local Government, and a draft resolution addressing a number of issues related to State apparatus restructuring as part of the National Assembly’s 9th extraordinary session on February 13, the Party chief said that the policy is something the people have long awaited.

Saving money is just one aspect, he said, stressing that more importantly, it is about the efficiency, effectiveness, and performance of the system. This is crucial for the country’s development, and it is what the people desire the most, he underscored.

Holding that the inefficient implementation is the reason behind the fact that many efforts by the Party, State, Government and NA have yet to show efficiency and satisfy the needs of the people, he identified two key tasks for national development -- accelerating economic growth and improving the standard of living for the people, meeting their growing expectations in all sectors.

To achieve these goals, he emphasised the need to streamline the political system’s organisational apparatus for greater efficiency and effectiveness, with clear roles and responsibilities of particular agency. He noted that the first step is to reorganise the system and establish a legal framework that will unite society in its implementation. Alongside this, it is essential to optimise the civil service to ensure the effective enforcement of laws.

He described the reviewing of Resolution 18-NQ/TW regarding the restructuring of the political system for higher efficiency as a "golden opportunity" to streamline the system, a process that has been carefully researched, incorporating lessons from other countries.

The Party chief outlined a number of urgent tasks in the process, including refining the legal and administrative systems, improving their coordination, data management, policy implementation, administrative quality, and budget management.

While recognising Việt Nam's improving international standing, he acknowledged the country's relatively low competitiveness and the ongoing risk of falling behind as other nations progress rapidly.

Lâm also underlined the significance of human development in driving national growth, with the well-being of citizens and their active participation in governance as key priorities.

He concluded that achieving growth is essential for strengthening national defence and successfully implementing Party policies. A well-organised, efficient administrative system is vital to overcoming obstacles to growth, enhancing public services, and fostering societal involvement in boosting administrative effectiveness, he stated. — VNS