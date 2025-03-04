Việt Nam urges UK to ease residency for citizens, curb illegal immigration

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang has called on the UK to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to reside, work and study in the UK legally, describing it as a key measure to prevent illegal migration.

The proposal was made during a meeting on Tuesday in Hà Nội between the Vietnamese Minister and the UK Home Office’s Permanent Secretary, Simon Ridley, to boost bilateral cooperation in security, immigration and efforts to combat human trafficking.

Welcoming Ridley and the UK delegation, General Quang expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the third Việt Nam-UK Migration Dialogue held earlier that day between the Ministry and the UK Home Office.

"The dialogue mechanism enables us to exchange views on issues of mutual concern, clarify each other’s positions on emerging challenges and identify cooperative measures to elevate the strategic partnership between our countries,” General Quang said.

He urged both sides to translate the dialogue’s outcomes into concrete actions and advance the implementation of signed cooperation documents, including MoUs on combating human trafficking, sharing immigration data and migration issues, and a joint statement from the dialogue.

Increased exchanges at all levels were also urged, particularly among experts, to share expertise on combatting human trafficking and illegal migration.

General Quang suggested joint investigations into networks that falsify asylum claims and exploit trafficking victims for profit, ensuring perpetrators face justice.

Expanding collaboration in some areas with the UK Home Office was also underlined, such as tackling high-tech crime, financial offences, money laundering and passport counterfeiting.

In response, Ridley thanked General Quang for the warm reception and praised the increasingly close partnership between the two ministries, particularly their effective coordination during the dialogue earlier that day.

Ridley affirmed the UK Home Office’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry to implement the signed agreements. He also expressed readiness to broaden cooperation in areas of UK expertise. — VNS