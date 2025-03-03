Friendship union celebrates Bulgaria’s National Day in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Hồ Chí Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations hosted a ceremony on Monday to commemorate the 147th anniversary of Bulgaria’s National Day (March 3, 1878) and the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (1950–2025), highlighting the solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

In her congratulatory remarks, Chairwoman of the municipal Việt Nam-Bulgaria Friendship Association Hoàng Thái Lan expressed her delight at the robust and sound development of bilateral ties across various fields, including diplomacy, education, trade, and investment. With their historical similarities, Việt Nam and Bulgaria have fostered a steadfast and loyal friendship, continuously nurtured by their leaders and people over more than seven decades.

She noted that recent years have seen frequent high-level visits between the two nations, reflecting a shared commitment to long-term cooperation and aspirations for strategic partnership. Việt Nam and Bulgaria continue to demonstrate a sustainable collaboration on the international stage, contributing to global peace, prosperity, and mutual growth.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Oleg Marinov, Bulgarian Economic and Trade Counselor in the southern metropolis, conveyed a message from Bulgarian Ambassador to Việt Nam Pavlin Todorov. In his letter, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the municipal friendship union for organising the celebration.

He wrote that Bulgaria appreciates the contributions of Vietnamese citizens who have studied, lived, and worked there, considering the group a valuable asset to bilateral relations.

The two countries have built a friendship based on mutual respect, shared values, and common goals, Todorov noted. Their 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties serves as an opportunity to honour past achievements while paving the way for future cooperation with a clear roadmap.

As of late 2024, Bulgaria had 14 direct investment projects worth over US$31 million in Việt Nam, ranking 69th out of 145 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country. — VNS