PM receives "Honorary Professor" title of Tsinghua University

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has been bestowed the title of "Honorary Professor" by China’s Tsinghua University, in recognition of significant contributions made by the Vietnamese Party, Government, and the PM himself to Việt Nam's remarkable economic development and the strengthening of Việt Nam-China cooperation in recent years.

At a ceremony co-organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Việt Nam National University – Hà Nội and the Tsinghua University in Hà Nội on Sunday, PM Chính said the conferral of this prestigious title was not only the honour from the Tsinghua University but also a testament to the respect of the Chinese Party, State and Government for the contributions of the Vietnamese Party and State in their steadfast pursuit of the đổi mới (Renewal) policy and the path of socialist construction, based on Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh's Thought, and the nation’s 4,000-year cultural legacy – adapted creatively to the country’s specific conditions and the global context.

The title also demonstrated the Chinese side's recognition of the Vietnamese Government's efforts in promoting Việt Nam-China relations, he said.

PM Chính expressed his profound gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State and leaders of generations, particularly Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, for their support throughout the process of studying and working, enabling him to improve his knowledge in service of the nation and the people.

The Vietnamese Government would stay ready to work closely with the Chinese Government to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, a vision shaped by six key orientations reached by the two countries’ top leaders, ensuring tangible benefits for their peoples and contributing to regional peace and stability, he stressed.

Prof. Dr. Qiu Yong, Secretary of the Tsinghua University’s Party Committee and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, lauded PM Chính as an internationally influential leader. He praised PM Chính’s leadership since taking office, noting how he had steered Vietnam toward the goals set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

Under his guidance, Việt Nam had achieved macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation, spurred growth, and improved living standards, Qiu said.

He also highlighted the growing collaboration between Việt Nam and China, crediting the directions of PM Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Ministries, agencies, and local authorities of both nations had worked closely to turn their leaders’ common perceptions into concrete outcomes, contributing to the development of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future.

With a history spanning over a century, the Tsinghua University is China’s most prestigious university and one of the leading institutions in Asia. Consistently ranked among the world’s elite universities, Tsinghua is a multidisciplinary institution based in Beijing, particularly renowned for its excellence in technology, engineering, and natural sciences. It is the top choice for outstanding international students pursuing higher studies in China.

The "Honorary Professor" title is reserved for exceptionally distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to education, research, and science, as well as those with high prestige who have boosted friendship and socio-economic development. VNA/VNS