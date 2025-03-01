Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM: Ethnic and religious solidarity key to national strength

March 01, 2025 - 17:10
The PM reaffirmed that unity remains Việt Nam’s greatest strength and must be further promoted to fulfill the nation’s key political and development goals.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivers his speech at the ceremony on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The establishment of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs for the first time underscores the Party and State’s strong commitment to fostering ethnic and religious affairs, ensuring effective governance, and maximising contributions from ethnic groups and religions to national development and defence.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony for the National Assembly’s resolution on the ministry’s establishment and related personnel decisions on March 1, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted Việt Nam’s rich cultural diversity, shaped by its 54 ethnic groups.

He underscored the enduring spirit of national solidarity as a driving force behind the country’s revolutionary achievements, alongside the harmony between religious faith and daily life.

Amid evolving global and domestic challenges, the PM reaffirmed that unity would remain Việt Nam’s greatest strength and must be further promoted to fulfil the nation’s key political and development goals.

He directed the newly established ministry to fully implement Party guidelines and state policies, ensuring equal access to opportunities for all ethnic groups while countering divisive efforts by hostile forces.

Chính also announced the Politburo’s decision to waive tuition fees for all students from preschool to high school in the public school system nationwide. In line with this policy, he tasked the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Training with developing plans for boarding schools and healthcare facilities in remote, ethnic minority, and border areas. He also called for expanding satellite internet coverage to drive digital transformation in these regions.

The PM underscored the importance of preserving and leveraging ethnic cultural identities as a catalyst for national development, benefiting both cultural enrichment and economic growth. He urged the acceleration of national cultural programmes, the cultural industry, and entertainment sectors to harness the country’s diverse heritage.

Regarding religious affairs, Chính reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to safeguarding freedom of belief while ensuring religious activities align with national interests. He called for effective governance that supports both religious and national development, improves the well-being of religious communities, and strengthens their role in society and on the international stage.

He also warned against attempts to exploit religious issues for division, instructing the ministry to formulate policies that promote equality, stability, and progress among religious communities.

On behalf of the ministry, Minister Đào Ngọc Dung pledged to uphold the Prime Minister’s directives, reaffirming the leadership’s dedication to unity, service, and the effective fulfilment of its responsibilities. — VNS

