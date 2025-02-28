Việt Nam vows to promote realisation of Sustainable Development Goals: diplomat

NEW YORK — As a responsible member of both United Nations (UN) and International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Việt Nam is committed to promoting the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfilling climate commitments, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang has said.

Speaking at a dialogue at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday with Secretary-General António Guterres on the contributions of the Francophonie bloc to the implementation of the UN agenda and his 2025 priorities, Giang affirmed Việt Nam’s appreciation of Guterres’s leadership in advancing global agendas and diplomatic and mediation efforts for peace and conflict settlement worldwide.

The diplomat underscored Việt Nam’s strong support for initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and ensuring climate financing, as well as for the Secretary-General’s efforts toward reforming the UN development system.

Việt Nam will work closely with UN member states, OIF partners, ASEAN, and African nations to advance climate objectives, he said, highlighting the country’s intention to increase its contributions to UN peacekeeping operations in the near future.

On this occasion, Giang extended an invitation to the UN Secretary-General and all OIF member states to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, set to take place in Hà Nội later this year.

In his remarks at the dialogue, Guterres praised the contributions of Francophone members in promoting cultural and linguistic diversity, which are among core values of multilateralism and the UN system.

Pledging to take strong measures to uphold these values within the UN and its Secretariat, he urged Francophone countries to play an active role in achieving the SDGs, Pact for the Future, and Global Digital Compact, as well as to contribute to the settlement of conflicts and maintaining international peace and security. — VNS