Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam vows to promote realisation of Sustainable Development Goals: diplomat

February 28, 2025 - 13:41
Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang underscored Việt Nam’s strong support for initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and ensuring climate financing, as well as for the Secretary-General’s efforts toward reforming the UN development system.
At the dialogue in New York on February 27 with Secretary-General António Guterres on the contributions of the Francophonie bloc to the implementation of the UN agenda and his 2025 priorities. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — As a responsible member of both United Nations (UN) and International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Việt Nam is committed to promoting the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fulfilling climate commitments, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang has said.

Speaking at a dialogue at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday with Secretary-General António Guterres on the contributions of the Francophonie bloc to the implementation of the UN agenda and his 2025 priorities, Giang affirmed Việt Nam’s appreciation of Guterres’s leadership in advancing global agendas and diplomatic and mediation efforts for peace and conflict settlement worldwide.

The diplomat underscored Việt Nam’s strong support for initiatives aimed at accelerating climate action and ensuring climate financing, as well as for the Secretary-General’s efforts toward reforming the UN development system.

Việt Nam will work closely with UN member states, OIF partners, ASEAN, and African nations to advance climate objectives, he said, highlighting the country’s intention to increase its contributions to UN peacekeeping operations in the near future.

On this occasion, Giang extended an invitation to the UN Secretary-General and all OIF member states to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, set to take place in Hà Nội later this year.

In his remarks at the dialogue, Guterres praised the contributions of Francophone members in promoting cultural and linguistic diversity, which are among core values of multilateralism and the UN system.

Pledging to take strong measures to uphold these values within the UN and its Secretariat, he urged Francophone countries to play an active role in achieving the SDGs, Pact for the Future, and Global Digital Compact, as well as to contribute to the settlement of conflicts and maintaining international peace and security. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam – Russia diplomatic ties observed in Moscow

Over more than three-quarters of a century, the fraternal relations between Việt Nam and Russia have undergone a long and challenging journey. However, the mutual affection they share remains unchanged. According to him, on the international stage, Việt Nam stands as one of Russia’s closest partners within ASEAN in advancing Russia-ASEAN cooperation
Politics & Law

New Party organisations under NA Party Committee established

The top legislator urged these organisations to promptly consolidate their internal structures, establish affiliated Party cells, build working regulations, assign specific responsibilities to each Party committee member, and work closely with relevant agencies to ensure seamless and efficient operations.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China launch new border crossing to enhance trade

The Lý Vạn – Shuo Long crossing represents the most convenient gateway connecting major tourist destinations of the two localities, and existing infrastructure and flexible support policies give the facility substantial potential within the border checkpoint system linking Cao Bằng and Guangxi.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom