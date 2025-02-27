Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

China's military drill in Tonkin Gulf takes place within Chinese domain: Foreign ministry

February 27, 2025 - 17:17
Chinese military drill took place just three days after Việt Nam announced the baseline used to calculate the width of Việt Nam's territorial sea in the Gulf of Tonkin on February 21.
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China's live-fire drills in the Gulf of Tonkin this week were carried out within Chinese waters.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement in response for media's question regarding live ammunition military exercise in the Gulf of Tonkin from February 24 to 27 by the Chinese military and ships are warned not to enter this zone, just three days after Việt Nam announced the baseline used to calculate the width of Việt Nam's territorial sea in the Gulf of Tonkin on February 21.

"The area in which the drill takes place is stipulated in China's maritime announcement 13/2025 and lies entirely within China's domain," she said at the regular press conference in Hà Nội.

The establishment of the baseline in the Gulf of Tonkin aims to uphold Việt Nam's rights and obligations under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and aligns with Việt Nam's 2012 Law of the Sea, according to a press release by the foreign ministry.

The baseline has been determined based on UNCLOS regulations, reflecting the geographical and natural characteristics of the Gulf of Tonkin while ensuring compliance with international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party or member.

The baseline serves as a legal foundation for defining Việt Nam's maritime boundaries and the extent of its maritime zones in accordance with UNCLOS, along with the 2000 delimitation of the territorial seas, exclusive economic zones and continental shelves of the two countries in Beibu Gulf/Gulf of Tonkin between Việt Nam and China, the ministry noted.

It will also provide a robust legal basis for safeguarding and exercising Việt Nam's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, contributing to economic development, maritime management, and enhancing international cooperation.

Scam centres

Also during the press conference, the media also asked for the foreign ministry's comment on the information that Thai security forces rescued approximately 7,000 foreign nationals, including a number of Vietnamese citizens, from telephone scam centres near the Myanmar border, and they are awaiting repatriation.

Hằng said Việt Nam is closely coordinating with relevant parties to verify specific information: “We are working with the Ministry of Public Security to handle this case while also directing Việt Nam's representative offices in Thailand and Myanmar to promptly coordinate with local authorities to verify the identities of Vietnamese citizens and take timely measures for consular protection and assistance when necessary.”

Regarding cooperation with regional countries to dismantle scam operations along the border, spokesperson Hằng stated that Vietnamese authorities have closely collaborated with other nations to investigate, clarify, and strictly handle violations committed by Vietnamese citizens abroad, in accordance with both Vietnamese law and the laws of the host countries.

“We believe that all legal violations must be dealt with in line with the law. Vietnamese authorities have been, are, and will continue to closely monitor the situation, ensuring necessary and timely consular protection measures for Vietnamese citizens who are victims in such cases,” spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said. — VNS

Gulf of Tonkin Vietnam China

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China launch new border crossing to enhance trade

The Lý Vạn – Shuo Long crossing represents the most convenient gateway connecting major tourist destinations of the two localities, and existing infrastructure and flexible support policies give the facility substantial potential within the border checkpoint system linking Cao Bằng and Guangxi.
Politics & Law

PMs of Việt Nam, New Zealand hold talks

PM Phạm Minh Chính welcomed stronger business connections between the two countries and affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to creating a favourable investment environment for New Zealand enterprises, particularly those involved in high-quality, modern technology projects.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom