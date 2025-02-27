Vietnamese, New Zealand PMs tour Temple of Literature Complex

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hà Nội on Thursday, as part of the latter's ongoing official visit to Việt Nam.

The two leaders toured significant historical sites within the complex, including Đại Trung Môn (Great Middle Gate), Khuê Văn Các (the pavilion of the constellation of literature), doctoral steles, and the statue of Chu Văn An, a revered teacher of Việt Nam. They also enjoyed a performance of quan họ, a form of folk singing charactised by a duet format, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Chính briefed Luxon on the history of the Temple of Literature, Việt Nam’s first university established nearly 1,000 years ago. He emphasised the country’s deep-rooted tradition of studiousness and respecting teachers, noting that today, the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Government continue to give top priority to education and training.

The New Zealand PM expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage and educational legacy, highlighting the Temple of Literature as a remarkable symbol of learning and academic excellence.

Over the years, education and training have remained a key pillar of the Việt Nam - New Zealand relationship. The two nations signed the Education Engagement Arrangement for the 2023-2026 period.

New Zealand continues to provide 30 scholarships annually for master’s and doctoral programmes and maintains English language training programmes for Vietnamese officials. Since 1992, over 600 Vietnamese officials have undergone English language and professional training in the country, while more than 600 scholarships have been awarded to Vietnamese students.

During Luxon's visit, Việt Nam and New Zealand officially elevated their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in education and training.

At the EduConnect education event held on February 26 at Foreign Trade University, Luxon announced 98 scholarships for Vietnamese students and researchers. — VNS