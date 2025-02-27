Việt Nam commits to promoting, protecting human rights

GENEVA — Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Head of the Vietnamese Delegation in Geneva February 26 reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights at the 58th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on February 26 (local time).

The ambassador affirmed Việt Nam’s strong cooperation with the council, saying that the country completed its fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) last September and is devising a master plan to implement the accepted recommendations.

In 2025, Việt Nam will conduct dialogues on its national reports regarding the implementation of key international human rights treaties, including the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Despite many challenges, the diplomat said, the Vietnamese economy grew by over 7 per cent in 2024, while the country’s multidimensional poverty rate fell to 1.9 per cent, health insurance coverage was expanded, and education quality was improved nationwide.

Việt nam targeted an economic growth rate of over 8 per cent in 2025, paving the way for double-digit growth from 2026 onward and creating better conditions for human rights advancement.

The Vietnamese ambassador also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to climate change response, with a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 and a focus on ensuring a just energy transition.

At the 56th session of the UNHRC in 2024, Việt Nam, together with Bangladesh and the Philippines, introduced an annual resolution on human rights and climate change, which focused on a just transition.

Underscoring Việt Nam’s proactive role in promoting and protecting human rights, the ambassador announced Việt Nam’s candidacy for the UNHRC for the 2026–2028 term, with strong support from ASEAN member states.

He affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to cooperate with partners to promote a comprehensive human rights agenda based on dialogues and cooperation. — VNS