Official highlights need to make railway cooperation new symbol of Việt Nam-China ties

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ held talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Hà Nội on Thursday, during which Vũ stressed the importance of turning railway cooperation into a new growth pole and a new symbol of bilateral collaboration.

Both sides emphasised the important role of the steering committee for bilateral cooperation - the highest-level exchange and cooperation mechanism between the two governments - in coordinating and promoting overall cooperation in various fields. They engaged in substantive discussions on some directions and specific measures to continue enhancing the bilateral relations in line with the common perceptions of high-ranking leaders.

Vũ, who is General Secretary of the Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation Steering Committee, suggested the two foreign ministries continue to promote strategic exchanges and regular high-level contacts; effectively implement bilateral exchange and cooperation mechanisms; and strengthen substantive collaboration, with the highest priority given to promoting standard gauge railway lines connecting the two countries, namely Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn - Hà Nội, and Móng Cái - Hạ Long - Hải Phòng.

He suggested China continue to open its market to Vietnamese agricultural products, proposed measures to promote cooperation in investment, finance, tourism, science and technology, education, culture and sports, and collaborate to well organise activities to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange 2025.

Sun, who is General Secretary of the China-Việt Nam Bilateral Cooperation Steering Committee and in Việt Nam to attend the second ASEAN Future Forum, stated that China will continue to expand imports, including Vietnamese agricultural products.

He encouraged businesses to increase investment and actively cooperate with Vietnamese agencies to address issues in some joint projects. He said both sides should work to speed up the implementation of Chinese aid to Việt Nam in the fields of health care, education, and improving people's livelihoods, and continue coordination within multilateral mechanisms.

Regarding the border issue, both sides appreciated significant results achieved in the cooperation in border management and protection, and the promotion of socio-economic development in border areas. They agreed to maintain coordination in the effort according to the three legal documents on land border and related agreements, expedite the upgrading and opening of several border gates, and build a borderline of peace, stability, cooperation and development. They also consented to seriously implement the common perceptions of the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, effectively manage differences, and maintain peace and stability at sea.

The host reaffirmed that Việt Nam is committed to addressing disagreements and disputes in the East Sea through peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also suggested that both sides maintain regular negotiation mechanisms and exchanges on maritime issues and find satisfactory solutions to issues regarding fishing boats and fishermen. — VNS