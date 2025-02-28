Botswanan President calls for stronger economic and trade ties with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa and Botswana Hoàng Sỹ Cường has presented State President Lương Cường's credentials to Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko at the Presidential Palace in Gaborone.

President Boko praised Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, particularly its success in attracting foreign direct investment and enhancing its international role and position. He also expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, and recalled his good impressions when he visited Việt Nam and attended the 132nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-132) in Hà Nội in 2015.

The President called on the Ambassador to strengthen bilateral ties and promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation. He suggested Cường introduce Botswana’s key sectors, such as mining and beeves farming, to Vietnamese businesses interested in exploring opportunities in Botswana.

Cường conveyed warm greetings from State President Lương Cường and other leaders of Việt Nam. He proposed boosting high-level delegation exchanges and enhancing mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, while seeking Botswana’s support in strengthening Việt Nam’s ties with the African Union.

On this occasion, the Ambassador also met with Botswanan Minister of Foreign Affairs Phenyo Butale and representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Việt Nam and Botswana established diplomatic relations on February 11, 2009. Việt Nam’s exports to Botswana grew at an average annual rate of 58.4 per cent, rising from US$98,500 in 2018 to $982,000 in 2023. Key Vietnamese exports include office machine components, footwear, and broadcasting equipment, while Botswana’s main export to Việt Nam is diamonds. — VNS