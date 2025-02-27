Important policies to be added to 14th National Party Congress’s draft documents

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday with standing members of the sub-committees tasked with preparing for the 14th National Party Congress and the steering committee for the review of 40-year Đổi Mới (Renewal) process to discuss incorporating major policies into the draft documents to be submitted to the upcoming National Party Congress.

The proposed policies target double-digit economic growth for the 2026–30 period; continued review, adjustment and streamlining of the functions and responsibilities of agencies, units, and organisations; and address aspects related to national defence-security, external affairs, State building and legal regulations on the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena.

In his speech, General Secretary Tô Lâm underscored the importance of taking a fresh and in-depth look at the achievements, causes and lessons learned from 40 years of Đổi Mới under the 13th National Party Congress tenure.

The outcomes of restructuring and streamlining the political system must clearly reflect the country's remarkable socio-economic strides in the final years of the current term, he said, urging a frank and objective evaluation of existing challenges and major obstacles across various sectors.

Furthermore, he called for continuous updates and strategic analysis of the international landscape, identifying emerging global trends and their potential impacts on Việt Nam, both in the short and long terms, to shape appropriate policymaking.

Placing Party building at the forefront, the leader asserted that the 14th National Party Congress's documents must reaffirm the Party’s steadfast theoretical adherence to the Đổi Mới policy, while acknowledging the Party’s historic responsibility to lead Việt Nam into a new era filled with both opportunities and challenges.

With time running short, the Party chief urged the standing members of the subcommittees to direct the editorial teams to adjust and finalise these documents to the highest standards and meet the set timeline. — VNA/VNS