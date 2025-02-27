Politics & Law
New Party organisations under NA Party Committee established

February 27, 2025 - 18:28
The top legislator urged these organisations to promptly consolidate their internal structures, establish affiliated Party cells, build working regulations, assign specific responsibilities to each Party committee member, and work closely with relevant agencies to ensure seamless and efficient operations.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and the leaders of the newly established Party organisations on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman and Secretary of the NA Party Committee Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday to announce the establishment of 11 Party organisations under the NA Party Committee.

The newly formed Party organisations include those of the State Audit Office, the NA Office, the NA’s Ethnic Council, the Legal and Judicial Committee, the Economic and Financial Committee, the National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Committee, the Committee for Social and Cultural Affairs, the Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, the Committee for Deputy Affairs, the Committee for Ombudsman and Supervision, and advisory and support agencies of the NA Party Committee.

In his speech, Mẫn urged these organisations to promptly consolidate their internal structures, establish affiliated Party cells, build working regulations, assign specific responsibilities to each Party committee member, and work closely with relevant agencies to ensure seamless and efficient operations.

They were also assigned to continue effectively following the Politburo’s conclusion on adjustments and supplements to the Party Central Committee’s directive on Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress.

They must also build plans to review the performance of the NA and its Standing Committee, agencies and Office during the 15th tenure. They will also oversee preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th legislature and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure.

Earlier in the afternoon, the NA Party Committee for the 2020-25 tenure convened the second conference under the chair of Mẫn to approve the establishment of the 11 Party organisations. — VNA/VNS

