New heights in Việt Nam-New Zealand relations is a milestone in 50-year cooperation: NA chair

HÀ NỘI — The new height in Việt Nam-New Zealand relations is a milestone for their 50-year cooperation, said National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn as he meets New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The New Zealand leader was in Việt Nam for an official visit and to attend the second ASEAN Future Forum.

The two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Wednesday, on the occasion of their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

NA Chairman Mẫn expressed confidence that this upgrade will open up a new phase for more profound, trusting and strategic cooperation.

Appreciating the discussions between the New Zealand PM and Vietnamese high-ranking leaders, the top legislator believed that the two countries will continue their close coordination to realise the agreements made and the goals of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the near future.

The two leaders also agreed to further increase exchanges between high-level delegations, including the committees and friendship parliamentary groups.

They also shared the same views on expanding cooperation to new areas such as climate change response, just energy transition, green economy and climate-smart agriculture.

Praising Việt Nam’s achievements in economic growth and social equity, PM Luxon said that New Zealand will continue to support the Southeast Asian nation in enhancing the quality of agricultural products with high export value as well as climate change adaptation.

New Zealand will also continue its educational support for Việt Nam, notably in terms of English training for public officials, and encouraging major New Zealand universities to strengthen ties with their counterparts in Việt Nam, to help Việt Nam develop high-quality human resources.

Both leaders agreed to continue mutual support and coordination at regional and international forums.

The New Zealand PM underscored strong support for ASEAN’s central role and hoped to soon establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the association and his nation.

On this occasion, NA Chairman Mẫn sent his greetings and an invitation to Gerry Brownlee, Speaker of New Zealand’s House of Representatives, for an official visit.

PM Luxon said he also hoped to welcome the Vietnamese top legislator to New Zealand when time permits. — VNS