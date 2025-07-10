Vietnam News Agency, Chinese embassy discuss boosting collaboration

HÀ NỘI — General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang on Thursday hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei and representatives from the Chinese Embassy to explore ways to deepen media cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Trang highlighted the VNA’s 80-year journey as Việt Nam's national news agency, noting its important role in the country's 100-yewar revolutionary press history.

As part of its external communication strategy, she said the VNA has been producing Chinese-language news and video content since 2010, with valuable support from Xinhua’s Hà Nội bureau.

The two agencies established cooperative ties in the 1950s and have since maintained regular exchanges of information and delegations, as well as mutual support for their respective resident correspondents. In August 2024, they renewed their professional cooperation agreement for a new period during the state visit to China by then Secretary of the Party Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm.

The two organisations successfully co-organised a photo exhibition marking 75 years of Việt Nam–China relations during the state visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping last April, she added.

The VNA has actively participated in major media forums organised by Xinhua in recent years, Trang said, adding that as Xinhua evolves into a global news agency with cutting-edge technologies, the Vietnam News Agency is keen to learn from its experience.

She highlighted the growing ties between Việt Nam and China across politics, defence, security, economy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. According to her, the close collaboration between media outlets plays an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

As the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange in 2025, Trang expressed hope for continued coordination from the Chinese Embassy in promoting mutual achievements and shared milestones.

For his part, Ambassador He Wei expressed his hope that the VNA would continue to strengthen cooperation with Chinese media agencies to enhance the effectiveness of information dissemination, especially in 2025 - a significant year in bilateral relations.

Highly appreciating the role of the press, particularly the VNA, in popularising the guidelines and policies of the Vietnamese Party and State to the international community, he said he believes that enhanced media cooperation between the two sides will contribute to spreading information, further strengthening and developing the friendship and solidarity between the two countries. — VNA/VNS