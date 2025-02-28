Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam – Russia diplomatic ties observed in Moscow

February 28, 2025 - 13:37
Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi (left) and delegates viewing the Vietnam News Agency photographs prominently displayed at the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia held a grand ceremony on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Some 600 guests attended the event, including leaders from various Russian government agencies and regions, representatives from foreign diplomatic missions in Russia, social organisations and businesses from both countries, friends, public figures, and Russian veterans with significant contributions to bilateral relations, as well as representatives from the Vietnamese community in Russia.

Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi laid stress on the pride in the trustworthy friendship between the two countries over the past 75 years, stating the relations were built on the solid foundation of comradeship, wholehearted and selfless sharing, goodwill between the people of both countries, and effective cooperation for development.

Khôi highlighted that following the establishment of bilateral ties, the two sides fought side by side not only for Việt Nam’s independence and unification but also for a more just global order.

The ambassador underscored that Việt Nam always bears in mind with profound gratitude the sincere and valuable support that Russia has provided for the country during tough times in the past and its current development phase.

According to Khôi, political relations between the two countries have been increasingly strengthened, with the regular exchange of high-level delegations, creating new powerful momentum for developing bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi stated that for many generations of Russians, the love for Việt Nam comes naturally.

After viewing the Vietnam News Agency photographs prominently displayed at the ceremony, he pointed out that the VNA's photographic documentation had taken all guests to wonderful milestones and deeply moving events in history, from when Việt Nam's first President – Hồ Chí Minh visited Russia in the 1920s to President Putin's visit to Việt Nam in 2024.

Shvydkoi held that over more than three-quarters of a century, the fraternal relations between Việt Nam and Russia have traveled a long and difficult path. However, the affection they hold for each other remains unchanged. According to him, on the international stage, Việt Nam is one of Russia's closest partners in ASEAN in promoting Russia-ASEAN cooperation. In particular, strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia always serves the interests of both people and contributes to ensuring peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world as a whole. — VNS

Ambassador Khôi emphasised the Việt Nam-Russia relationship has been nurtured by many sacrifices from Vietnamese communists defending Moscow during the Great Patriotic War, as well as Soviet military experts who supported Vietnamese people in the struggle against foreign invasion and for national reunification.

The top legislator urged these organisations to promptly consolidate their internal structures, establish affiliated Party cells, build working regulations, assign specific responsibilities to each Party committee member, and work closely with relevant agencies to ensure seamless and efficient operations.
The Lý Vạn – Shuo Long crossing represents the most convenient gateway connecting major tourist destinations of the two localities, and existing infrastructure and flexible support policies give the facility substantial potential within the border checkpoint system linking Cao Bằng and Guangxi.

