Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu to develop Phú Mỹ into modern industrial-port urban area

BÀ RỊA–VŨNG TÀU — National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải has emphasised the need to develop Phú Mỹ City of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province into a world-class port city and international logistics hub.

Hải gave a speech at a ceremony held on the evening of February 28 by the province’s People’s Committee to announce the Resolution of the National Assembly Standing Committee on the official formation of Phú Mỹ City and the establishment of new wards under it.

He asked Phú Mỹ City authorities to focus on strengthening urban planning, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability; transition toward a digital, green, and circular economy; and ensure stringent environmental standards in industrial production and port operations.

Expanding high-quality residential areas and urban services; enhancing education, healthcare, and cultural activities while ensuring social welfare; and maintaining public security, order, and safety would also be needed.

He also urged the central government and provincial authorities to provide policy support and funding to facilitate Phú Mỹ City’s transformation into a sustainable and competitive economic hub.

“With strong political will, strategic vision, and continued investment, Phú Mỹ is poised to become a smart, dynamic, and globally integrated city, reinforcing the country’s position in the global supply chain,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Tấn Cường, chairman of Phú Mỹ’s People’s Committee, highlighted the town's continuous transformation into a modern, and well-planned urban area alongside its economic growth.

With strong investment in transport infrastructure at both central and provincial levels, more than 90 per cent of the town’s roads have been paved with asphalt or concrete, spanning a total length of 204 km.

Key national and provincial projects such as the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway, Phước An Bridge connecting Đồng Nai Province, and the 991B Road linking National Highway 51 to Cái Mép Port are currently under construction.

Additional connectivity projects, including Mỹ Xuân-Ngãi Giao Road and the extended 991 Provincial Road, are also being prioritised.

“The town has also made significant progress in cultural, educational, healthcare, and social welfare sectors, ensuring an improved quality of life for its residents,” he said.

National target programmes have been effectively implemented, contributing to sustainable poverty reduction and inclusive development, according to the chairman. Meanwhile, national defence and public security remain stable, creating a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Phú Mỹ evolved from primarily agricultural Tân Thành District into a dynamic industrial-port urban area.

On April 12, 2018, it was officially recognised as Phú Mỹ Town by National Assembly Standing Committee Resolution No. 492/NQ-UBTVQH14.

It was designated as a Grade-III urban area by the Ministry of Construction on November 24, 2020.

On January 15, 2025, the National Assembly Standing Committee issued Resolution No. 1365/NQ-UBTVQH15 to officially establish Phú Mỹ City in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, effective March 1, 2025.

Phú Mỹ City now consists of the seven wards of Hắc Dịch, Mỹ Xuân, Phú Mỹ, Tân Phước, Phước Hòa, Tân Hòa, and Tân Hải, and the three communes of Tóc Tiên, Châu Pha, and Sông Xoài, with a total population of 287,055.

The formation of Phú Mỹ City aligns with the strategic goals set forth in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 24 on socio-economic development and security in the Southeast Region to 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

Key objectives include the establishment of a Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu freight railway, upgrading Cái Mép-Thị Vải Port into a major regional and global transhipment hub, and developing a free trade zone in Cái Mép Hạ. The goal is to position Phú Mỹ as a modern port city with robust trade, logistics, and industrial capabilities.

Industrial and port growth

Phú Mỹ is leveraging Thị Vải River to expand its high-quality maritime services.

The Cái Mép-Thị Vải Port Cluster, currently operating 22 out of 35 planned terminals with a combined capacity of 117.8 million tonnes per year, is among the fastest-growing deep-water ports globally.

It ranks among the world’s top 19 largest ports and handles nearly 35 per cent of Việt Nam’s total container throughput and 50 per cent of cargo in the southern region.

Notably, it is the only port in the country capable of receiving ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) of up to 24,000 TEUs, enabling direct shipping to Europe and the Americas without transshipment.

Phú Mỹ is also a major industrial hub, hosting nine out of 15 key industrial zones in the province.

The city continues to attract leading domestic and international investors, with foreign direct investment (FDI) reaching nearly US$1.4 billion out of the province’s total $2 billion in 2024.

By the end of 2024, Phú Mỹ accounted for over 50 per cent of the province’s cumulative FDI, totalling $17 billion out of $34 billion. Industrial production value increased by nearly 11 per cent compared to the previous year, contributing more than 65 per cent of the province’s industrial growth. — VNS