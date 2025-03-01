Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

National Aviation Security Centre launched

March 01, 2025 - 07:11
The MPS has been assigned to take over the task of ensuring aviation security from today.
The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on February 28 launches the National Aviation Security Centre. VNA photo

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) held a ceremony in Hà Nội on February 28 to take over the responsibility of ensuring aviation security and launch the National Aviation Security Centre.

Following the the policy of the Party, State and Government on implementing the Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW on streamlining the apparatus in the political system, the MPS has been assigned to take over the task of ensuring aviation security from today.

During the handover process, the ministry has coordinated with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance, the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises and related units to establish an inter-sectoral steering committee and working groups to assist the committee in coordinating, handing over and receiving functions, tasks, personnel, assets and finance to ensure that the aviation security-relating tasks are operated continuously.

The National Aviation Security Centre will provide aviation security services at airports, airfields, and facilities for processing cargo and postal items for air transport.

On the same day, the police of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province took over the task of ensuring aviation security at Côn Đảo Airport. VNA/VNS

