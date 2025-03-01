Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Tanzania strengthen ties on 60th anniversary

March 01, 2025 - 18:41
Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng said Việt Nam always attaches importance to traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Tanzania, considers the country one of Việt Nam's leading partners in Africa.
Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng (second from right) meets with Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo. — Photo nld.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng visited Tanzania from February 27 to March 1 to strengthen bilateral ties on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

During the visit, she held talks with Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo in Dar es Salaam to discuss measures to enhance the two countries' traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, especially in trade and investment.

Deputy Minister Hằng said Việt Nam always attached importance to traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Tanzania, considered the country one of Việt Nam's leading partners in Africa. She conveyed an invitation from Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn for a visit to Việt Nam to Minister Kombo, who said he would arrange a Việt Nam visit in 2025.

Việt Nam, with expertise in aquaculture, would be willing to share and assist Tanzania, while urging the African country to jointly seek partners for the tripartite cooperation to leverage resources from developed nations, Hằng said.

Besides, Vietnamese businesses such as Viettel could participate in digital transformation and e-government building process in Tanzania, she added.

She proposed the two sides coordinate to organise the second session of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation and the Tanzanian side explore the possibility of Tanzania opening a diplomatic mission in Hà Nội.

Minister Kombo highlighted Tanzania’s potential in agriculture, mining, and high-tech industries and encouraged Vietnamese investment in irrigation, aquaculture, rice production, and digital governance.

Both sides emphasised the need to enhance trade, facilitate business exchanges, and finalise agreements on investment protection and taxation.

Tanzania proposed an annual business forum to foster engagement, while Minister Kombo praised Viettel’s telecom venture, Halotel, and invited the company to expand its investments.

Deputy Minister Hằng thanked the Tanzanian government for its support of Halotel and urged continued cooperation.

During her visit, Deputy Minister Hằng also met with the Vietnamese Embassy and Halotel staff, recognising their contributions to bilateral relations. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President’s order on promulgation of three newly passed laws announced

The State President’s order on the promulgation of three laws, recently passed by the 15th National Assembly (NA) during its 9th extraordinary session, was announced on February 28 morning. They include the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA, the Law on Organisation of the Government, and the Law on Organisation of Local Governments.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam – Russia diplomatic ties observed in Moscow

Over more than three-quarters of a century, the fraternal relations between Việt Nam and Russia have undergone a long and challenging journey. However, the mutual affection they share remains unchanged. According to him, on the international stage, Việt Nam stands as one of Russia’s closest partners within ASEAN in advancing Russia-ASEAN cooperation
Politics & Law

New Party organisations under NA Party Committee established

The top legislator urged these organisations to promptly consolidate their internal structures, establish affiliated Party cells, build working regulations, assign specific responsibilities to each Party committee member, and work closely with relevant agencies to ensure seamless and efficient operations.

E-paper

Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism