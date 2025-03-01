Politics & Law
Slovakia considers Việt Nam a key partner in Asia-Pacific

March 01, 2025 - 17:41
Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Trường Giang expressed appreciation for Slovakia’s support and reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with central and eastern European countries.
Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Trường Giang (left) meets with First Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marek Estok on Thursday (local time). — VNA/VNS Photo

PRAGUE — Việt Nam is regarded as one of Slovakia’s leading partners in the Asia-Pacific, particularly in Southeast Asia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marek Estok affirmed during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Trường Giang in Bratislava on February 27 (local time).

Deputy Minister Estok underscored Slovakia’s recognition of Việt Nam’s international role and praised bilateral coordination in supporting each other’s candidacies for international organisations. To further enhance economic ties, Slovakia plans to increase the number of economic attachés at its embassy in Việt Nam.

He commended the Vietnamese community in Slovakia, which has been officially recognised as the country’s 14th ethnic minority group, highlighting their contributions to Slovakia’s socio-economic development. Slovakia aims to deepen bilateral relations and ultimately elevate ties to a strategic partnership.

Ambassador Giang expressed appreciation for Slovakia’s support and reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with central and eastern European countries, including Slovakia.

He noted that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and called for increased high-level exchanges and practical initiatives in trade, education, science, technology, and cultural exchange.

The ambassador thanked the Slovak government for its recognition of the Vietnamese community and urged continued support for their integration and contributions.

Additionally, he requested Slovakia to expedite work permit renewals for Vietnamese workers and streamline visa procedures for new workers.

Deputy Minister Estok acknowledged these concerns and noted that Slovakia had issued over 10,000 residence permits to Vietnamese nationals in 2024, making them the third-largest foreign community after Ukrainians and Serbians in the country.

He pledged to instruct relevant authorities to coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy on consular matters. — VNS

