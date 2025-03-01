Việt Nam-US ties: A model of reconciliation and shared progress

WASHINGTON DC — Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng reaffirmed that Việt Nam-US relations stand as a testament to reconciliation, cooperation, and shared progress during a dialogue at American University on February 26, marking 30 years of normalised relations between the two nations.

Reflecting on the bilateral journey, Ambassador Dũng said Việt Nam-US ties were built on core values of humanity and reconciliation, demonstrated through joint efforts to address war legacies. These included unexploded ordnance clearance, dioxin remediation, support for persons with disabilities, and the search for missing military personnel. He underscored the two countries’ determination to move beyond the past to establish a substantive and effective partnership.

Professor Piper Campbell, Head of the Foreign Policy and Global Security Department at American University’s School of International Service, highlighted the significance of the dialogue, noting the strong interest among students and faculty in developments in Southeast Asia, regional dynamics, and US-ASEAN relations.

The event aimed to deepen American students’ understanding of the Việt Nam-US relationship, its historical context, and its evolution over the past three decades.

Senior Việt Nam expert Andrew Wells Dang of the Asia Centre at the US Institute of Peace and Fulbright scholar Nguyen Hong Hai at American University praised Ambassador Dũng’s speech and dialogue.

They noted that his insights addressed key questions from American scholars and younger generations eager to learn about Việt Nam-US relations. Wells Dang concurred with the Ambassador that Việt Nam-US ties served as a model for reconciliation and cooperation, particularly in a world facing increasing geopolitical tensions.

On this occasion, Ambassador Dũng expressed deep appreciation for generations of leaders and officials from both nations who had bridged differences and fostered cooperation over the decades. He particularly acknowledged the contributions of the late Senator John McCain, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Senator Patrick Leahy, whose efforts not only helped both countries overcome the past but also inspired future generations.

The US is now Việt Nam’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade exceeding US$120 billion, more than 250 times the 1995 figure. Việt Nam is emerging as a key global manufacturing hub, particularly in semiconductors, high technology, and renewable energy. Meanwhile, over 30,000 Vietnamese students in the US continue to serve as vital bridges between the two nations.

Ambassador Dũng reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the new administration of President Donald Trump. Việt Nam was confident that with the solid foundation built over the past 30 years, along with the support of President Trump’s administration, the US Congress, businesses, and the American people, the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would continue to thrive in the years ahead, he said.

Dũng called on younger generations from both nations to play an active role in strengthening bilateral ties and building a brighter future together. — VNS