PM Chính applauds Meta's contributions to Việt Nam-US ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, in Hà Nội on September 30, speaking highly of the US-based technology multinational’s practical and effective contributions to the Vietnamese economy as well as the relations between the two countries.

The meeting coincided with the first anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US, the host said, reviewing the developments of bilateral ties.

PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam views the US as an important partner and wishes to continue deepening relations, with economy-trade-investment identified as key drivers for bilateral cooperation. In particular, cooperation in science-technology, innovation, and high-tech industries, including semiconductor, forms an important pillar of Việt Nam-US relations.

Reaffirming Việt Nam's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for US businesses, he noted that the successes of US companies are also successes for the country.

Praising Việt Nam’s investment climate and remarkable economic progress over the past four decades, Clegg shared Meta’s cooperation plans in the Southeast Asian nation, which include initiatives on virtual reality, next-generation smart glasses production, and the development of virtual assistant Meta AI in the Vietnamese language.

He also expressed Meta’s hope that the PM will order related ministries, sectors, and agencies of Việt Nam to continue refining the legal framework to create an optimal business environment and developing infrastructure, especially digital infrastructure, to facilitate future growth.

Meanwhile, PM Chính asked the firm to continue collaborating with Vietnamese agencies and partners, especially the Việt Nam National Innovation Centre, to promote cooperation in science-technology, education-training, innovation, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT), and help local businesses, organisations, and individuals to engage in the value chain, along with Meta's online platforms and apps.

Welcoming Meta's operation expansion in the country, the Government leader called for its stronger coordination with local authorities in preventing toxic information, the advertising of illegal services, and online fraud, devising measures for protecting social media users, and adhering to local law, including tax regulations.

He further highlighted Việt Nam’s focus on three strategic breakthroughs, namely institutional reforms, human resources development, and infrastructure modernisation, with a particular emphasis on digital infrastructure. In this regard, PM Chính encouraged Meta to work closely with Việt Nam in implementing these priorities and operate efficiently in the country in the long term. — VNS