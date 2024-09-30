Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

PM Chính applauds Meta's contributions to Việt Nam-US ties

September 30, 2024 - 21:15
The Government leader called for its stronger coordination with local authorities in preventing toxic information, the advertising of illegal services and online fraud, devising measures for protecting social media users, and adhering to local law, including tax rules.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) receives Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, in Hà Nội on September 30, speaking highly of the US-based technology multinational’s practical and effective contributions to the Vietnamese economy as well as the relations between the two countries.

The meeting coincided with the first anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US, the host said, reviewing the developments of bilateral ties.

PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam views the US as an important partner and wishes to continue deepening relations, with economy-trade-investment identified as key drivers for bilateral cooperation. In particular, cooperation in science-technology, innovation, and high-tech industries, including semiconductor, forms an important pillar of Việt Nam-US relations.

Reaffirming Việt Nam's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for US businesses, he noted that the successes of US companies are also successes for the country.

Praising Việt Nam’s investment climate and remarkable economic progress over the past four decades, Clegg shared Meta’s cooperation plans in the Southeast Asian nation, which include initiatives on virtual reality, next-generation smart glasses production, and the development of virtual assistant Meta AI in the Vietnamese language.

He also expressed Meta’s hope that the PM will order related ministries, sectors, and agencies of Việt Nam to continue refining the legal framework to create an optimal business environment and developing infrastructure, especially digital infrastructure, to facilitate future growth.

Meanwhile, PM Chính asked the firm to continue collaborating with Vietnamese agencies and partners, especially the Việt Nam National Innovation Centre, to promote cooperation in science-technology, education-training, innovation, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT), and help local businesses, organisations, and individuals to engage in the value chain, along with Meta's online platforms and apps.

Welcoming Meta's operation expansion in the country, the Government leader called for its stronger coordination with local authorities in preventing toxic information, the advertising of illegal services, and online fraud, devising measures for protecting social media users, and adhering to local law, including tax regulations.

He further highlighted Việt Nam’s focus on three strategic breakthroughs, namely institutional reforms, human resources development, and infrastructure modernisation, with a particular emphasis on digital infrastructure. In this regard, PM Chính encouraged Meta to work closely with Việt Nam in implementing these priorities and operate efficiently in the country in the long term. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Pioneering Việt Nam's digital revolution: insights from Meta's perspective

Việt Nam has rapidly emerged as a vibrant player on the global stage, with robust economic growth and a burgeoning digital ecosystem. Việt Nam News reporter Mai Hương talked to Simon Milner, the Vice President of Public Policy for APAC at Meta, about Việt Nam's innovation landscape and the digital transformation journey of Vietnamese businesses in recent years.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Boosting Việt Nam-China trade and industrial cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên had a working session with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing on September 30 as part of the Vietnamese official’s trip to China for the 13th meeting of the Việt Nam-China Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation.
Economy

Việt Nam is Asia’s rising star in global travel trends: Yandex Ads

Việt Nam, with its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and affordable prices, has become a prominent player in global travel trends, attracting significant interest from international travelers, especially those from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as detailed in a recent report by Yandex Ads.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom