Việt Nam is Asia’s rising star in global travel trends: Yandex Ads

HCM CITY — Việt Nam, with its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and affordable prices, has become a prominent player in global travel trends, attracting significant interest from international travelers, especially those from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as detailed in a recent report by Yandex Ads.

The report highlighted a surge in user interest in traveling to Asia, including Việt Nam, during the second quarter.

China, Thailand, and Việt Nam were the top three most searched countries in Russia. Similar trends were observed in other CIS region, with a notable increase in search queries for the three destinations.

Việt Nam notably emerged as the most popular Asian travel destination, with a 57 per cent and 48 per cent rise in search queries from Russia and other countries, respectively. This heightened interest indicates a growing desire to explore the diverse offerings of the country.

Key destinations such as Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Lạt and Đà Nẵng experienced a substantial increase in search queries, with Nha Trang witnessing a remarkable 130 per cent surge.

These cities stand out for their natural beauty, favourable tropical weather, and plethora of unique experiences, positioning them ahead of other Asian destinations, the company said.

“The future of Russian tourism presents significant opportunities for Việt Nam's development. Vietnamese businesses can tap into the growing market of Russian travelers to ensure businesses target the right demographics and maximise their reach,” said Thu Nguyễn, business development manager of Yandex Ads in Việt Nam.

Potential of Russian-speaking tourists

The report sheds light on the travel preferences of 15 million Russian and CIS tourists, highlighting their inclination towards social, family-oriented trips that often involve partners, children, or friends.

Wealthier tourists from this demographic tend to spend upwards of US$2,300 per person on their international travels.

Most Russian and CIS tourists embark on trips lasting one to two weeks or longer, providing ample time to explore various activities across different destinations.

Coastal destinations are particularly favoured by Russian-speaking travelers, who enjoy tropical climates and water-based activities.

Russian-speaking tourists often seek multi-faceted holiday experiences, combining relaxation on the beach with sightseeing and active pursuits.

They show a preference for alternative accommodations like apartments, villas, and glamping, reflecting their interest in experiential travel over traditional hotel stays.

Data indicates that women aged 25-44 with average to high incomes are the primary demographic making travel queries about Việt Nam, highlighting their spending capacity and demand for diverse, high-quality itineraries.

Yandex Ads suggests that Vietnamese travel agencies, hotels, and tour operators can leverage these insights to align their offerings with the latest search behavior trends for enhanced engagement with this growing market. — VNS