Việt Nam-Sweden ties have strong potential for further development: Swedish official

HÀ NỘI — Sweden sees Việt Nam as an important partner in Southeast Asia and believes their bilateral ties have strong potential for further development, according to Aron Emilsson, chair of the Swedish parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Emilsson met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn in Hà Nội on Monday as part of an official visit to Việt Nam.

The two leaders lauded bilateral achievements in politics and diplomacy as well as trade and economic relations, especially as the two countries marked the 55th anniversary of official diplomatic relations in 2024.

Sơn expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and their legislative bodies.

Sweden has supported Việt Nam in the latter’s fight for independence in the past and its development progress today, said Sơn, adding that the two countries should continue delegation exchanges and dialogues on all levels, including via state, government and parliamentary channels.

The Vietnamese official also encouraged strengthening cooperation between State agencies and businesses, especially in areas of strength for Sweden and Việt Nam’s development priorities, such as trade and economic ties, innovation, science and technology, digital transformation, energy transition, workforce development, and education and training.

Việt Nam also requested that the Swedish parliament promote the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) among EU member states, thereby opening up new opportunities for businesses and investors from both countries.

Praising Việt Nam’s achievements in growth over the past several years, Emilsson agreed with Sơn on strengthening cooperation to enhance mutual understanding and bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Sweden.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed their socio-economic growth and foreign policies, as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern.

They agreed that Việt Nam and Sweden need to further enhance cooperation at regional and multilateral forums to address global challenges, particularly those related to security, peace and sustainable development. — VNS