Swedish Parliament delegation to visit Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Swedish Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, led by Chairman Mr. Aron Emilsson, will visit Việt Nam from March 2 to March 5.

The delegation comprises seven members of parliament and officials from the committee's secretariat, according to a press release issued by the Swedish embassy in Hà Nội on Sunday.

During their visit to the Southeast Asian nation, the delegation will meet with Vietnamese officials and key stakeholders in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City to discuss bilateral relations and gain insights into Việt Nam's impressive economic growth and future potential.

Discussions will focus on science, technology, and innovation, reflecting the shared vision of Sweden and Việt Nam to tackle common challenges and create sustainable development opportunities for both nations. Additionally, the delegation will connect with representatives from over 70 Swedish companies currently operating in Việt Nam across various sectors.

Since 1998, the Swedish Riksdag (Parliament) and the Vietnamese National Assembly have shared a long-standing partnership, transitioning from aid-funded projects to collaboration between equals.

This partnership has introduced elements of Sweden's governance model, including the establishment of ombudsmen and the organisation of youth parliaments, notably the first Youth Parliament in Hà Nội in 2006. Efforts have also been made to improve public engagement, with special collaborations developing between women parliamentarians from both countries.

These initiatives have laid a strong foundation for increasing the number of full-time Vietnamese parliamentarians and facilitating more frequent exchanges. This collaboration remains the most extensive that the Swedish Riksdag has ever undertaken with a foreign parliament.

The Swedish Parliament, or Riksdag, consists of a single chamber with 349 members elected every four years. It holds legislative power, determines taxation and state expenditure, oversees the government and public administration, and adopts positions on foreign policy. The Committee on Foreign Affairs, an integral part of the Riksdag, is responsible for shaping Sweden's foreign policy and international relations. VNS