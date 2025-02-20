Việt Nam, Sweden step up cooperation in policy research, public administration

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, held a working session with Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam Johan Ndisi in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Thắng expressed his hope that the embassy would continue to foster cooperation between the HCMA and Swedish partners in policy research and consultation, and training of managers in the fields of digital transformation, innovation, green transition, sustainable development, and women's rights and leadership.

He noted that as Việt Nam is streamlining its political system, the Party and Government are keen on studying international models of public administration, including Sweden’s. Thus, the HCMA wants to boost collaboration with the Swedish side on administrative reform and public governance against the backdrop of digital transformation.

Thắng took this occasion to invite the ambassador and Swedish experts to participate in high-level political training courses and policy dialogues at the HCMA.

He also suggested joint efforts in organising a seminar on the occasion of Nordic Day 2025 and training programmes on digital transformation, public administration, and administrative reform. The official also called for the Swedish side’s support in re-establishing the academy’s partnerships in human rights education with Swedish institutions such as the Raoul Wallenberg Institute and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

For his part, Ndisi highlighted the strong Việt Nam-Sweden partnership, built over 56 years and spanning governmental, organisational, and people-to-people cooperation.

The diplomat pledged to closely coordinate with the HCMA to implement collaborative programmes as recommended by his host, including the Nordic Day 2025 seminar planned for March. — VNA/VNS