Việt Nam advocates strong linkages between Indian Ocean, the Pacific, & East Sea

HÀ NỘI — Maritime connectivity is a fundamental pillar for the global peace, security, and development, affirmed Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ when attending the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (OIC) in Oman.

The Vietnamese diplomat participated in various sessions and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the event, which took place in Muscat on February 16-17, gathering leaders, senior officials, and scholars from over 40 countries and international organisations globally.

In his remarks, Vũ underscored the Indian Ocean’s significance as a major corridor for over 50 per cent of global container shipping and two-thirds of global oil transport.

He said the increasing interdependence among nations poses an urgent need for joint efforts to deal with both traditional and non-traditional challenges. Amidst the mixture of opportunities and challenges, he called on countries to develop a shared vision toward a future of stability, sustainability, and strong linkages across oceans and seas, including the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

To realise this vision, Vũ outlined a five-point proposal. The first point is to uphold international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and strictly adhering to fundamental principles stated in the UN Charter and UNCLOS such as respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful dispute resolution.

The second is to leverage existing mechanisms to step up practical and effective maritime cooperation, contributing to jointly tackling common challenges like climate change and rising sea levels.

The third is to strengthen economic connectivity for sustainable growth, with an emphasis on enhancing port and transport network connectivity; while the fourth is to promote knowledge sharing, awareness raising, and capacity building in maritime affairs.

The fifth point is to maximise the role of regional and sub-regional frameworks, including ASEAN, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), to expand collaboration and ensure transparency.

Reaffirming Việt Nam's commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, the Deputy FM also introduced Việt Nam's first-ever nomination of a candidate for the position of Judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026-35 term.

On the occasion, Vũ engaged in substantive discussions to boost bilateral ties with Oman. He met with Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Qais Bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology Khamis Al-Shammakhi, and Vice Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority Sheikh Nasser Bin Sulaiman Alharthy.

During the meetings, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, agriculture, food security, and the Halal industry while optimising the joint fund Việt Nam-Oman Investment (VOI) in Việt Nam in potential areas. — VNA/VNS