Parliament's resolution adjusting 2025 socio-economic development plan approved

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution adjusting the 2025 socio-economic development plan, which sets a growth target of at least 8 per cent.

The legislative body made changes to several key development targets at its ninth extraordinary session. Accordingly, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is set to reach 8 per cent or higher, with the GDP scale this year expected to exceed US$500 billion.

The GDP per capita is projected to surpass $5,000, and the average consumer price index (CPI) growth rate is targeted to be around 4.5 to 5 per cent.

The NA agreed with the tasks and solutions proposed by the Government and relevant NA agencies, while urging the Government and related agencies to focus on implementing several key tasks and solutions.

The legislation placed the top priority on perfecting the institutional and legal frameworks, as well as improving the effectiveness of law enforcement.

Focuses on resource allocation include completing strategic infrastructure systems; clearing obstacles and effectively utilising public investment; reforming administrative procedures; improving the investment and business environment; and strengthening and renewing traditional growth drivers.

The document also stresses the necessity for a strong motivation to promote new growth drivers; develop new, advanced productive forces; and create breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, and digital transformation.

Also on the day, lawmakers voted to approve a resolution piloting several mechanisms and policies to remove barriers in science-technology research, innovation and digital transformation. The resolution comprises four chapters and 17 articles. — VNA/VNS