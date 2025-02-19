Việt Nam, Armenia hold huge potential to boost collaboration: Official

HÀ NỘI — There remains an ample room for Việt Nam and Armenia to strengthen their relations in all areas, especially in economy and trade, in order to meet the development needs and goals, and aspirations of their people, according to Việt Nam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng.

Receiving Armenian Ambassador to Việt Nam Suren Baghdasaryan on Tuesday, Hằng spoke highly of the positive developments in the bilateral relations across all areas in recent times, reflected through frequent exchanges and meetings at various levels, with the most recent being the official visit to Việt Nam by National Assembly President Alen Simonyan in November 2024, as well as close and effective coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations.

Notably, two-way trade recorded a year-on-year rise of over 40 per cent to nearly US$500 million in 2024, she stressed.

To deepen bilateral relations, the official proposed both sides continue to step up all-level delegation exchanges, especially those at the high level; and review, negotiate, and sign cooperation agreements to create a legal framework for bilateral ties.

She also recommended that the ambassador work closely with relevant units of the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs to carefully prepare for high-level delegation exchanges in 2025.

Regarding economic cooperation, Hằng proposed both sides work together to effectively utilise and take advantage of the benefits of the Việt Nam-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, to which Armenia is a member. She highlighted the need to support and promote connections between agencies, organisations, and businesses, establish direct relationships and expand trade and business ties, while encouraging the ambassador and the embassy to help promote the image of both countries, as well as their investment and business environments to their business communities and citizens.

For his part, Ambassador Suren Baghdasaryan affirmed that Armenia considers Việt Nam a key partner in Southeast Asia, and agreed to work closely with relevant agencies of the two foreign ministries and other ministries to promote and prepare for high-level visits in the coming time.

He committed to effectively acting as a bridge to help make bilateral cooperation more substantive, especially in areas which are the countries' strengths and meet their aspirations and interests. — VNA/VNS